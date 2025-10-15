Pakistan Afghanistan border clashes live: 48-hour ceasefire agreed after big escalation; dozens dead, Kabul struck
Pakistan Afghanistan border clashes live: Pakistan's foreign ministry said a 48-hour ceasefire has been agreed to by the two countries after fresh clashes along border killed dozens of civilians and troops and also led to Pak striking Afghani province of Kandahar.
Afghanistan-Pakistan border clashes live updates: Over 50, including troops, civilians and Afghan Taliban fighters were killed as fresh border clashes erupted between Pakistan and Afghanistan on Tuesday night and escalated on Wednesday, October 15. This comes days after the two countries clashed last weekend after Afghanistan launched revenge strikes on Pakistan, responding to an attack in Afghani capital Kabul that the country blamed the latter for.
Pakistan's foreign ministry said a 48-hour ceasefire has been agreed to by the two countries after the fresh clashes along border killed dozens of civilians and troops and also led to Pak striking Afghani province of Kandahar.
Pakistan Afghanistan news LIVE: Afghan Taliban says Pak used heavy weapons in assault
Pakistan Afghanistan news live: Zabihullah Mujahid, the Taliban government's chief spokesperson, said Pakistan used light and heavy weapons in assaults on Spin Boldak in Kandahar. Afghan forces returned fire and killed several Pakistani soldiers, seized military posts and captured weapons including tanks, Mujahid added.
Afghanistan-Pakistan border clashes live: Ceasefire agreed at request of Pak, says Taliban
Afghanistan-Pakistan border clashes live: Afghan Taliban govt spokesperson said a ceasefire between the two countries will take place this evening after 5:30 pm (local time) at request of Pakistani side.
The Taliban spokesperson said Islamic emirate also directs forces to observe ceasefire , provided other side does not commit aggression, reported Reuters.
Afghanistan-Pakistan border clashes live: Pak carries out precision strikes in Kabul, reports AFP
Afghanistan-Pakistan border clashes live: Pakistan carried out 'precision strikes' in Kabul, reports news agency AFP, citing a Pakistani security source. This came amid reports of explosions being heard in Kabul, where a fuel tanker and a generator had exploded, sparking fires in the Afghan capital, Taliban government spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said.
JUST IN | Pakistan, Afghanistan agree to 48-hour ceasefire, Islamabad says
Afghanistan-Pakistan border clashes live: Pakistan and the Afghan Taliban administration have agreed to a temporary ceasefire for 48 hours starting 6 pm Pakistan local time on Wednesday, Reuters reported, citing Pakistan's foreign ministry, after fresh fighting erupted between the neighbours.
Both Pakistan and Afghanistan will make sincere efforts, through dialogue, to find a positive solution to the complex yet resolvable issue, Pakistan's foreign ministry said in a statement.
Afghanistan-Pakistan border clashes live: Two explosions heard Kabul
Afghanistan-Pakistan border clashes live: Two explosions were heard in central Kabul on Wednesday evening, AFP news agency reported, citing its journalists, as Afghanistan remained tense after border clashes with Pakistan over the past week and renewed fighting.
Taliban government spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said an oil tanker and a generator had exploded, sparking fires in the Afghan capital, according to the AFP report.
Ambulances were moving through the streets, while Taliban security forces also cordoned off the city centre.
In videos, purportedly of the explosions in Kabul, that circulated on social media, plumes of black smoke could be seen rising into the sky and the ground littered with shattered glass from buildings damaged by the explosions.
Afghanistan-Pakistan border clashes live: Pak claims to have killed oer 50 Afghan Taliban fighters
Afghanistan-Pakistan border clashes live: The Pakistan Army said it ‘successfully’ repelled coordinated attacks by the Taliban of Afghanistan and a militant group it identified as ‘Fitna al-Khawarij’ in Chaman’s Spin Boldak area, killing around 50 Taliban fighters.
Pakistani news portal Dunya News reported, citing a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), that on the morning of October 15, the Afghan Taliban carried out attacks at four locations in Balochistan’s Spin Boldak, all of which were repelled by Pakistani forces.
Afghanistan-Pakistan border clashes live: Why are the two countries fighting?
Afghanistan-Pakistan border clashes live: The two countries have not had very friendly relations since the Taliban returned to power in Kabul in 2021, however, the main point of contention is Pakistan's accusation against authorities in Afghanistan of giving shelter to militants carrying out strikes on its soil, a charge denied by the Afghan authorities.
The two countries share a 2,611-kilometer border known as the Durand Line, but Afghanistan has never recognised it. Pakistan has been accusing the Taliban regime of giving shelter to Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) terrorists, blaming the group for a series of attacks inside the country.
Afghanistan-Pakistan border clashes live: Pak dials Qatar, Saudi to mediate, says report
Afghanistan-Pakistan border clashes live: Amid renewed border clashes with Afghanistan on Wednesday, and Afghanistan reportedly denying entry to Pakistani ministers for talks, Islamabad dialed Qatar and Saudi Arabia to act as mediators, an indiatoday.in report said but did not mention the source of the information.
Afghanistan-Pakistan border clashes live: Pak demolishes Afghan refuge camp in Karachi
Afghanistan-Pakistan border clashes live: As fighting continued on the borders, a few people were injured when protesters clashed with police during a demolition and clean-up operation by Pakistan authorities in the Afghan Basti (village) or refugee camp on the outskirts of Karachi on Wednesday.
The drive is being carried out now because some 8000 Afghans who were residing in the camp had returned home and left behind the concrete structures, including homes and shops, which are now being taken over by land grabbers, a PTI report quoted Senior Superintendent of Police West, Tariq Mastoi.
Afghanistan-Pakistan border clashes live: Pak strikes Afghanistan's Kandahar
Afghanistan-Pakistan border clashes live: Pakistan carried out an airstrike in Afghanistan's Kandahar province on Wednesday, Reuters reported, citing Afghan and Pakistan officials, as fresh fighting erupted between the neighbours.
Afghanistan-Pakistan border clashes live updates: Fresh fighting kill over 50 on both sides
Afghanistan-Pakistan border clashes live updates: Over 50, including troops and civilians from both sides, were killed in fresh clashes along the Pakistan-Afghanistan border that erupted Tuesday night and continued on Wednesday, reports said, citing security officials.
Pakistan's military said two assaults by Afghanistan's Taliban on major border posts in the southwest and northwest were repelled, with about 20 Taliban fighters killed, according to AFP news agency.
The Pakistan military said about 30 more were likely killed in overnight clashes along its northwest border.
Meanwhile, Reuters quoted an official, not mentioning of which side, as saying that six Pakistani paramilitary troops were dead in the fresh fighting.
Taliban said 15 civilians were killed. It was not known whether it was over and above the toll Pakistan gave.