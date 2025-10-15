Pakistan Afghanistan border clashes live: 48-hour ceasefire agreed after big escalation; dozens dead, Kabul struck

Oct 15, 2025 6:36 PM IST

Afghanistan-Pakistan border clashes live: Two explosions were heard in central Kabul on Wednesday evening, AFP news agency reported, citing its journalists, as Afghanistan remained tense after border clashes with Pakistan over the past week and renewed fighting.

Taliban government spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said an oil tanker and a generator had exploded, sparking fires in the Afghan capital, according to the AFP report.

Ambulances were moving through the streets, while Taliban security forces also cordoned off the city centre.

In videos, purportedly of the explosions in Kabul, that circulated on social media, plumes of black smoke could be seen rising into the sky and the ground littered with shattered glass from buildings damaged by the explosions.

(via AFP)