Did Renee Good mock Charlie Kirk's death? Here's the truth behind viral photo

Social media is flooded with rumors about Renee Nicole Good, the 37-year-old woman fatally shot by an ICE agent in Minneapolis on January 7. One such rumor claims that Good mocked the death of Charlie Kirk, the founder of Turning Point USA shot dead at Utah Valley University in September 2025. Renee Nicole Good, the victim of the Minneapolis ICE shooting (L) and Charlie Kirk (R). (File Photos)

A photo has gone viral on social media, which claims that Renee Nicole Good posted on social media with a thumbs-up gesture, allegedly celebrating and mocking the death of Charlie Kirk. Thousands of such posts have gone viral on social media platforms like Facebook, X (formerly Twitter) and TikTok, among others.

However, the photo appears to be a doctored image of Renee Nicole Good. The original photo appears to have been screenshotted from a popular anti-ICE protest video.

The video shows Lucy Martinez, a Chicago teacher filmed at a "No Kings" protest in October 2025, making gestures interpreted as mocking Charlie Kirk's death. The face of Martinez has been removed, and Renee Nicole Good's face, from one of the widely circulated photos of her, has been put in its place.

Additionally, the photo does not have a caption attached to it mocking Charlie Kirk's assassination, contrary to what the viral posts claim.

Here are the two photos compared side-by-side: