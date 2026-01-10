Erika Kirk seen in old CIA video? Truth behind viral claim; 'it keeps getting worse'
Erika Kirk has become the CEO of Turning Point USA following husband Charlie Kirk's assassination, and now a viral claim has linked her to the CIA.
Numerous claims have been made about Erika Kirk ever since she became Turning Point USA CEO. The 37-year-old was thrust into the spotlight after her husband Charlie Kirk was assassinated on September 10, when attending an event at the Utah Valley University.
Since then, questions have been raised about Erika Kirk's past, her previous work interests and more. Now, a viral claim has been made that the TPUSA CEO was seen in an old footage from the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA). To be sure, the claims have been made by unverified profiles who have circulated the clip on X.
What to know about the alleged Erika Kirk video
In the alleged video, Erika Kirk can be seen speaking about the different kinds of threats, purportedly to the US. “Erika Kirk found in a decade old documentary about EMP attacks and grid vulnerability where she is briefing professionals about the threat,” a profile sharing the alleged video wrote.
“The film maker, Patrea Patrick's YT has various clips from the documentary including one that includes Fox News contributor Jeanine Pirro, former AZ Congressman, Trent Franks, & former CIA director James Woolsey,” the profile added.
Another account that shared the video wrote “HOLY SH*T! IT KEEPS GETTING WORSE: A BURIED CIA VIDEO JUST SURFACED… AND ERIKA KIRK IS IN IT.”
Yet another account asked “WHY WAS ERIKA KIRK IN A F**KING CIA VIDEO???????????”.
Fact-check: Was Erika Kirk in a buried CIA video?
No, Erika Kirk was not in a buried CIA video as some of the posts claim. She was, however, seen in Black Start a documentary by Patrea Patrick. The clip where Erika Kirk appears is readily accessible on YouTube and has been posted by Patrick.
However, the IMDb page for the documentary does not publicly credit Erika Kirk. The documentary would have come out before Erika and Charlie's story began.
Grok spoke about Erika's appearance, saying “The video appears genuine, drawn from a 2013 documentary on EMP threats and power grid vulnerabilities, featuring Erika Kirk alongside experts like former CIA Director R. James Woolsey. No major sources debunk it as fabricated, though it's surfaced amid recent rumors.” Erika Kirk, herself, has not responded to the recent claims.