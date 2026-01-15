'Charlie Kirk was a time traveler': Candace Owens' bizarre claim draws flak; 'one hell of an imagination'

A video snippet from Owens' episode has been shared widely online where she can be heard discussing these views.

In all cases, she's provided no proof to back these claims. However, her most recent theory might be a stretch too far for supporters as well, and has been widely panned on social media. Owens claimed here that Kirk was a ‘time traveler’ and had ‘agents’ on his tail as a result.

Conservative podcaster Candace Owens is showing no signs of slowing down when it comes to bizarre theories in Charlie Kirk 's assassination. Since the Turning Point USA founder was killed on September 10, Owens has come up with a host of ideas – from accusing TPUSA itself, to alleging Israeli intervention.

What Candace Owens said in the video Owens claimed that Kirk told her that he was a ‘time traveler’ and he had to ‘find’ her. She claimed to have this text message exchange with Kirk.

She went on to say how she was ‘occupied’ by the text messages, and when she read them they made her wonder ‘what is reality, actually’. Owens then went on to drop bombshell claims.

Also Read | Candace Owens drops bombshell claim of Israel's Likud party 'threatening' her, Tucker Carlson; ‘they are murderers’ “They knew something about Charlie, and that's why they had him marked, had him martyred, and had him followed since he was young,” she said, referring to her allegation of Kirk being a time traveler. As per Owens, ‘they’ felt that killing Kirk might change some outcome.

“For the first time in his life, Charlie picked his head up and began to push back in a meaningful way,” she continued, adding that this led ‘them’ to panic. Notably, Owens does not quite say who ‘they’ or ‘them’ is, except for some reference to deep state in another clip from the episode.

As per Owens, the pushback freaked ‘them’ out so much, the solution was to ‘just kill’ Charlie Kirk.

Reactions to Candace Owens' claims Many of Owens' theories are out there, but the untenability of time travel as a theory has sparked various reactions online.

“My favorite thing about Candace's show is you can tell what movies have made an impression on her,” one person said, claiming her new clip of time travel borrowed from The Matrix, while her experiences of ‘appearances in dreams’ drew from Inception.

Another slammed her saying “Candace will end in disgrace." Yet another remarked, “One hell of an imagination.”