Candace Owens claims Andrew Kolvet 'betrayed' Charlie Kirk in bombshell accusation; sparks outrage, ‘back to dream land’

Then, Owens recounted a frustrating time when she couldn't get to the ‘who’ of it, until eventually it was allegedly revealed to be Kolvet. The podcaster continued that she'd sent Kolvet a message following this dream, expressing her belief that Kirk's ‘soul’ was in ‘purgatory’ and alleging that Kolvet knew much more about what happened than he was letting on, publicly and privately.

Owens claimed that in her dream they were attending Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's wife's funeral. At this time, Charlie Kirk told her to look to his left, to know who had betrayed her.

Now, she's pointed the finger at Turning Point USA CEO Andrew Kolvet , claiming Kirk revealed to her in ‘a dream’ that Kolvet was the one to betray the slain TPUSA founder.

Kirk appearing in her dream was brought up by Owens in a previous episode. The right-wing commentator has come forth with a number of theories after Kirk's assassination at the Utah Valley University event on September 10, but has not provided any proof to back these up.

Podcaster Candace Owens has come up with another bombshell twist in Charlie Kirk 's assassination. She's finally revealed the contents of her dream where Kirk told her that he'd been betrayed.

Owens has trained her guns at TPUSA in the past as well, and even went after Erika Kirk, leading to a sitdown between the two and an apparent truce. However, in 2026, Owens seems to be back at it again, attacking TPUSA, and now Kolvet is on the radar.

However, not everyone is taken in by the podcaster's claims. Some have pointed out that she's had theories in the past but has never proven them.

“Candace Owens GOES BACK to Dream Land,” one profile on X wrote, adding, “Candace Owens PROMISED her fans that she would release evidence to PROVE her Egyptian planes theory was right. Candace Owens PROMISED she had more bombshells about Fort Huachuca that would FINALLY crack the case. Did she keep her promises? HELL NO !!!”

“She just went RIGHT BACK to talking about her dreams. Why? Because you can’t DEBUNK her dreams. So she’s RESORTED to using these dreams that she may/may not be having as actual “evidence” to blame people for killing Charlie,” the profile went on to say.