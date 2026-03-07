International Women’s Day 2026: What is the theme for this year? Know date, history, significance, celebration and more

The origins of International Women’s Day, observed annually on March 8, can be traced back to labour movements in Europe and North America in the early 20th century. One of the earliest recorded celebrations took place on February 28, 1909, when the Socialist Party of America organised a Women’s Day event in New York City.

The 2026 campaign aims to go beyond simply recognising rights on paper and focuses on ensuring that these laws are properly implemented in everyday life. In countries like India, the conversation also includes improving women’s safety, addressing the gender pay gap, and ensuring better access to justice for women in both rural and urban areas.

The theme draws attention to the persistent legal and social inequalities faced by women worldwide. According to global data , women currently enjoy only about 64% of the legal rights that men have.

The United Nations has announced the official theme for International Women’s Day 2026 as “Rights. Justice. Action. For ALL Women and Girls.”

International Women’s Day 2026: International Women’s Day, observed every year on March 8, celebrates women’s achievements and honours the ongoing struggle for equality and liberation. Rooted in the global women’s rights movement, the day highlights key issues such as gender equality , reproductive rights, and the fight against violence and discrimination faced by women. From its theme and history to its significance, here’s everything you need to know about International Women’s Day. (Also read: This Women's Day, choose self-care with these skincare kits for a much-deserved glow )

The idea of an international observance was later proposed by German activist Clara Zetkin at the International Socialist Women's Conference, where the concept of a global “Working Women’s Day” was approved, though no specific date was set. In 1911, the first International Women’s Day was celebrated on March 19 in countries including Germany, Denmark, Switzerland, and Austria, with more than a million people participating in rallies demanding women’s rights and better working conditions.

By 1914, several countries had begun observing the day on March 8. In 1922, Soviet leader Vladimir Lenin officially declared March 8 as International Women’s Day to commemorate women’s role in the Russian Revolution. The day gained global recognition when the United Nations began celebrating it in 1975, later encouraging countries to observe it as a day dedicated to women’s rights and international peace.

International Women’s Day significance International Women’s Day is an important global occasion that recognises the social, economic, cultural and political achievements of women. It also serves as a reminder of the ongoing struggle for gender equality and women’s rights across the world.

The day highlights critical issues such as gender inequality, workplace discrimination, violence against women, reproductive rights and access to education and opportunities. Governments, organisations and communities use the occasion to raise awareness, celebrate women’s contributions and encourage meaningful action toward a more inclusive and equitable society.

Beyond celebrations, International Women’s Day is also a call to action—encouraging individuals, institutions and policymakers to work towards equal rights, justice and opportunities for all women and girls.