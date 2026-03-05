This Women's Day, choose self-care with these skincare kits for a much-deserved glow

Foxtale Morning Skincare Kit for Women, Men | Cleanser Face Wash-100 ml, Vitamin C Face Serum- 30 ml, Ceramide Moisturizer-50 ml, Dewy Sunscreen SPF 70- 50 ml | Skincare Gift Set for Glowing SkinView Details
International Women's Day, observed globally on March 8th, is all about celebrating all that women do. This year, try to pamper yourself and show some self-love and self-care. Sit on that couch, sip coffee and enjoy your favourite movie while giving your skin some time to rejuvenate. With a wide range of skincare kits available, indulge in soothing facials, nourishing skincare rituals, and glow-boosting treatments designed to relax the mind and rejuvenate the skin. From calming masks to luxurious serums, every touch is a celebration of her resilience, grace, and inner glow.
So, for all you beautiful ladies out there, here are some skincare kits for you to try and pamper yourself this Women's Day. We have curated this list based on customer reviews, ratings (only 4-plus ones made the cut), price (searched for picks between ₹1,000-3,000), and top-selling products in February 2026 on Amazon India.
Rejuvenate your skin this Women's Day with this travel-friendly Centella-powered kit. This skincare kit is infused with soothing Madagascan Centella Asiatica which helps reduce redness, strengthen the skin barrier, and maintain moisture balance. Its lightweight formulas absorb quickly without feeling sticky, making them perfect for sensitive and acne-prone skin. The kit contains Centella Ampoule Foam, Centella Toning Toner, Centella Ampoule, Centella Soothing Cream, and Centella Light Cleansing Oil.
Your skin will thank you after using this nourishing rice and ceramide-infused skincare set by Face Shop. Designed to brighten and deeply moisturise, this skincare kit improves texture while strengthening the skin barrier. The kit contains a toner, emulsion, and a face cream. Its creamy yet lightweight formulas leave your skin supple, radiant, and smooth without heaviness. It's time to relax and revive your dull skin.
Start your day with refreshed, protected skin using this easy three-step morning routine. Formulated to cleanse, hydrate, and shield with SPF, this ultimate glow routine will nourish, boost tone and texture, and protect your skin throughout the day. This skincare kit is cruelty-free and vegan, and its non-greasy textures layer beautifully under makeup. This kit by Foxtale contains a cleanser, a ceramide moisturiser, Vitamin C face serum, and a sunscreen with SPF 30 for ultimate sun protection.
Achieve smooth, luminous skin this Women's Day with this Korean-inspired skincare kit designed to cleanse, treat, and hydrate your skin. This kit is packed with skin-loving ingredients that help refine pores, even tone, and boost radiance. You get a White Lotus day cream SPF 50, Volcano lava ash face wash, Vitamin C night serum, and a White Lotus natural face mist and toner for a spa-like feel.
Indulge in a romantic self-care ritual with this luxury bath and body collection by Kimrica. Enriched with nourishing ingredients and wrapped in elegant packaging, this skincare kit transforms your daily routines into much-needed pampering moments. This cute pack contains a bath salt, body wash, body lotion, bathing bar and a hand cream. Its rich textures cleanse, hydrate, and leave a lingering, sophisticated fragrance.
This Women's Day is not only about pampering your skin, rather give a luxury feel to your hair as well. Experience the richness of Ayurveda with this curated mini skincare collection from the house of Forest Essentials. Crafted with traditional herbal ingredients, it gently cleanses, hydrates, and rejuvenates while delivering a luxurious sensory experience. This 6-piece elegant and luxurious kit contains a hair cleanser, hair conditioner, a shower wash, an after-bath oil, face cleaner, and a body milk, giving your skin a smooth and supple feel.
Reveal naturally radiant skin this Women's Day with this rose-infused Ayurvedic skincare trio. Formulated with pure rose extracts, this kit hydrates, tones, and enhances your skin’s natural glow. The lightweight yet nourishing textures suit daily use and feel soothing on tired skin. Infused with the delicate notes of Rose and Jasmine, this set includes pure rosewater, face cleanser, and body cleanser, crafted to leave your skin soft, nourished, and radiant.
Awaken your skin with this energising coffee-infused skincare gift set. Powered by antioxidant-rich caffeine, it exfoliates, revitalises, and promotes smoother-looking skin. The invigorating aroma enhances your self-care routine while the formulas target dullness and uneven texture. This kit contains a face wash, scrub, body wash and sunscreen.
Most kits are designed for specific concerns like dryness, dullness, or sensitivity. Always check product details to match your skin type.
Yes, skincare kits are curated to work synergistically for better results.
Many users notice hydration and glow within days, while brighter, smoother skin may take 2–4 weeks.
Several kits include mini sizes ideal for travel and trial use.
Absolutely. Their curated combinations and attractive packaging make them perfect for birthdays, festivals, and special occasions.
