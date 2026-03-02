Dermatologists warn about dangers of synthetic colours on Holi, share pre-Holi skin and hair care tips for protection

Holi, the festival of colours, is a time of laughter, togetherness and vibrant celebration. But while the playful splashes of pink, yellow and green create beautiful memories, they can also leave behind unwanted skin and hair troubles. Those synthetic colours that often contain chemicals, artificial dyes and even heavy metals may trigger irritation, dryness, allergies and acne flare-ups. But with the right precautions, you can enjoy the festivities without compromising your skin’s health. So, we've put together dermat-approved skincare and haircare tips to have a safe Holi. Dermatologist shares skincare and hair care tips to protect your skin from Holi colours How do synthetic colours harm your skin? Many commercially available Holi colours are not skin-friendly. They can strip the skin of its natural oils, weakening the protective barrier and causing excessive dryness. This is especially concerning for those with acne-prone or sensitive skin, as dryness can increase breakouts and inflammation. Dermatologist Dr Neeharika Goyal, Svastam Wellness Skin Clinic, tells HT Shop Now, “Synthetic colours often contain harsh chemicals and heavy metals can cause several skin problems, often disturbing the skin barrier. Once that barrier is compromised, your skin becomes more vulnerable to irritation, itching and allergic reactions”. Hence, she advises preparing the skin beforehand to prevent long-term damage. Pre-Holi skin prep: Build a strong barrier Dermatologists agree that prepping your skin properly is your first line of defence. Start with a gentle cleanser: Dermatologist Dr Anindita Sarkar, Chief Medical Officer at Clinikally, advises using a mild, non-foaming cleanser that maintains the skin’s natural moisture. “Avoid exfoliating scrubs, potent acids or active ingredients like retinol on Holi morning, as they increase skin sensitivity,” she says. Pat your skin dry instead of rubbing it harshly with a towel.

Moisturise generously: Lather your skin with a nourishing moisturiser. “Dry skin absorbs colour pigments more deeply, making them harder to remove later. So, apply a thick layer of moisturiser at least 20 minutes before stepping out," suggests Dr Sarkar. You should focus on exposed areas such as the face, neck, arms and hands. Another dermatologist, Dr Geeta Mehra Fazalbhoy, Founder, Skin & You Clinic, seconds this, “Before stepping out, make sure your skin is well-prepped with a strong layer of moisturiser or barrier cream. This creates a protective shield so colours don’t settle deep into the skin." Colours penetrate more easily when the skin barrier is dry or compromised. A ceramide-based moisturiser or a light oil layer can form a protective coating, suggests Sharmila Shetty, National Creative Director, Lakmē Salon. “Start with prevention earlier by hydrating the skin the night before with serums and moisturisers. Protect sensitive areas with thick balm with SPFs," she adds. If you have dry skin, you can seal in hydration with a light layer of facial oil. For acne-prone skin, stick to lightweight, non-comedogenic formulations and avoid heavy oils, Dr Sarkar recommends.

Don’t skip sunscreen: Holi is typically played outdoors, and sun exposure combined with synthetic colours can increase tanning, pigmentation and inflammation. Dr Sarkar says, “Use a broad-spectrum SPF 50 sunscreen 20 minutes before going outside, and reapply every two to three hours if you’re outdoors for long”.

Opt for minimal make-up

Heavy makeup mixed with sweat and colour pigments can clog pores and trigger breakouts. So, it may be best to stick to minimal products. “Avoid foundation or layered base makeup, rather go for a tinted lip balm and waterproof mascara if needed”, suggests Dr Sarkar. “A thin layer of coconut or almond oil on areas like the hairline, jawline, elbows and cuticles can make colour removal easier later. However, those with oily or acne-prone skin should avoid excessive oiling”, she advises. Dr Fazalbhoy also suggests sticking to minimal makeup, avoiding active ingredients like retinol or exfoliating acids.

Hair care tips before you play Holi

While synthetic Holi colours can harm your skin, they can damage your hair too. Colour pigments can cling to dry hair, leading to roughness and breakage. Audrey D’Souza, National Creative Director, Lakmē Salon, recommends, “Apply generous amounts of coconut, olive or almond oil to your hair and scalp a few hours or even the night before Holi. This forms a protective layer that repels colours and prevents them from sticking deeply.” She further advises to tie long hair into braids, buns or ponytails to minimise exposure, and consider covering it with a scarf or cap. “Avoid washing your hair just before playing Holi; dry hair offers better resistance to colour absorption”, she clarifies.

Celebrate smartly Holi is about joy, connection and colour, but it doesn’t have to come at the cost of healthy skin and hair. By choosing safer colours, strengthening your skin barrier, protecting your hair and practising gentle post-Holi care, you can celebrate wholeheartedly while keeping irritation at bay. As Dr Goyal sums up, “With the right precautions, you can enjoy Holi to the fullest while maintaining healthy, nourished and glowing skin.” However, Dr Sarkar clarifies, “If trying out or using any new skincare products, perform a patch test at least 24 hours before Holi, to avoid any allergic reactions”. The expert suggests some hair protection products: • Oils: Coconut or olive oil massaged into the scalp • Serums/Leave-Ins: Leave-in serums or oils for cuticle sealing. • Treatments: Pre-shampoo masks or a Rosemary-Lavender Hair Oil blend.

Choose herbal or organic colours Opt for organic or herbal colours whenever possible. These herbal colours are made from natural ingredients such as turmeric, beetroot, marigold and henna. They are generally gentler on the skin and less likely to cause allergic reactions compared to synthetic alternatives. “Wearing full-sleeved clothes and sunglasses can further reduce direct exposure to colours and sunlight”, says Shetty.