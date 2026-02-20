7 hair perfumes that let your hair smell great all day long: Perfect for summer

Summer is almost here, and it's time to start bracing yourself for the heat ahead. Not only skin, your hair too needs a switch from your winter hair care essentials to the summer ones. One problem that many people may face during the summer season is sweaty and smelly hair. But now you have hair perfumes to your rescue! These are delicate hair mists with fragrance that keep your hair smelling great throughout the day. Lighter than traditional fragrances, it refreshes your strands while adding softness and shine. Hair perfumes that keep your hair fresh and scented (Freepik)

Dermatologist Dr Shivam of Kailash Hospital, tells HT Shop Now: “Hair perfumes have safe effects for occasional use when they contain skin-safe components.” However, he advises restricting the use of products with high alcohol levels and synthetic fragrance as they cause scalp dryness and irritation.

According to the expert, people should apply hair perfume to their hair shaft while checking the product ingredient list. People with eczema and psoriasis or those who have chemically treated hair should take precautions.

If you have been looking to buy hair perfumes for a long time but have no clue which one to pick, check out this curated list of the top-rated hair perfumes from Amazon India.

How have we picked these hair perfumes: Customer reviews and ratings: The first and foremost factor we considered before curating this list was to look for products that have higher reviews and ratings on Amazon India. All the hair perfumes chosen have 4-plus ratings and are highly appreciated by hundreds of customers.

Price: All the hair perfumes mentioned below fall under ₹1,000, making the list affordable for each of you.

Top-selling previous month: Moreover, these hair perfumes were sold like hot cakes in January, and therefore, they made it to our list.