7 hair perfumes that let your hair smell great all day long: Perfect for summer

Summer is almost here, and it's time to start bracing yourself for the heat ahead. Not only skin, your hair too needs a switch from your winter hair care essentials to the summer ones. One problem that many people may face during the summer season is sweaty and smelly hair. But now you have hair perfumes to your rescue! These are delicate hair mists with fragrance that keep your hair smelling great throughout the day. Lighter than traditional fragrances, it refreshes your strands while adding softness and shine.
Dermatologist Dr Shivam of Kailash Hospital, tells HT Shop Now: “Hair perfumes have safe effects for occasional use when they contain skin-safe components.” However, he advises restricting the use of products with high alcohol levels and synthetic fragrance as they cause scalp dryness and irritation.
According to the expert, people should apply hair perfume to their hair shaft while checking the product ingredient list. People with eczema and psoriasis or those who have chemically treated hair should take precautions.
If you have been looking to buy hair perfumes for a long time but have no clue which one to pick, check out this curated list of the top-rated hair perfumes from Amazon India.
How have we picked these hair perfumes:
Customer reviews and ratings: The first and foremost factor we considered before curating this list was to look for products that have higher reviews and ratings on Amazon India. All the hair perfumes chosen have 4-plus ratings and are highly appreciated by hundreds of customers.
Price: All the hair perfumes mentioned below fall under ₹1,000, making the list affordable for each of you.
Top-selling previous month: Moreover, these hair perfumes were sold like hot cakes in January, and therefore, they made it to our list.
Sacred Grove Hydrating Hair Perfume refreshes your hair with a lightweight, long-lasting fragrance while boosting hydration and shine. This nourishing formula helps tame frizz, soften strands, and leave hair smelling fresh all day without weighing it down. It is ideal for daily use, revives dull hair and adds a silky finish. Customers love its calming scent and non-greasy texture, sharing that it keeps hair smooth and manageable even in humid weather while delivering a salon-like freshness.
FURR Patchouli Dew Hair Perfume infuses your hair with an earthy, musky patchouli fragrance that lingers beautifully throughout the day. Its lightweight mist controls odour, adds subtle shine, and keeps hair feeling fresh between washes. Perfect for travel or quick touch-ups, this hair perfume enhances your grooming routine instantly. Customers praise its bold yet balanced scent, noting that it earns compliments regularly and keeps hair smelling luxurious without causing dryness or buildup.
The Skin Story Hair Mist Spray Hair Perfume delivers a refreshing burst of fragrance while protecting your hair from unwanted odours. Its gentle, lightweight formula adds shine and smoothness without stickiness, making it suitable for everyday use. Designed to maintain freshness after workouts or long days, it enhances your hair’s natural bounce. Customers appreciate its soft, pleasant scent and say it keeps their hair smelling clean and vibrant for hours without feeling heavy.
CGG Cosmetics Warm Watermelon Vibes Body & Hair Mist brightens your routine with a juicy, summery watermelon scent that feels playful and refreshing. This dual-purpose mist works beautifully on hair and body, leaving a light, fruity fragrance that lasts for hours. Its non-greasy formula keeps hair fresh and lively without residue. Customers adore its sweet yet subtle aroma, sharing that it’s perfect for daily wear and receives frequent compliments.
Detoxie Non-Alcoholic Hair Perfume refreshes your hair with a gentle, alcohol-free formula that prevents dryness while delivering long-lasting fragrance. It neutralises unwanted odours, enhances shine, and keeps strands soft and manageable. Perfect for sensitive scalps, this hair perfume supports healthier-looking hair with every spray. Customers highlight its mild yet elegant scent and appreciate that it keeps hair fresh all day without irritation or frizz.
Cherry Blossom Hair Perfume wraps your hair in a delicate, floral fragrance inspired by blooming spring gardens. This lightweight mist revitalises dull strands, adds a subtle sheen, and keeps hair smelling fresh from morning to night. Its gentle formula works well for everyday use without weighing hair down. Customers love its soft, feminine aroma and mention that it leaves their hair feeling refreshed, smooth, and beautifully scented for hours.
Paradyes Blue Lotus Tea Hair Perfume blends calming floral notes with a soothing tea-inspired aroma to create a sophisticated, refreshing hair fragrance. Its fine mist eliminates odour, enhances shine, and keeps hair light and airy without buildup. Ideal for daily wear, it adds a touch of elegance to any routine. Customers rave about its unique scent profile, noting that it feels premium and keeps hair smelling fresh and clean all day.
Hair perfume is a lightweight fragrance specially formulated for hair. It helps neutralize odors while adding a long-lasting, pleasant scent without causing dryness.
Hair perfumes contain gentler ingredients and often exclude high alcohol levels that can dry out hair, unlike regular body perfumes.
Hold the bottle a few inches away and lightly mist over dry hair, focusing on mid-lengths and ends.
Yes, most hair perfumes are safe for daily use, especially alcohol-free formulas.
Quality hair perfumes are formulated to prevent damage and may even add shine and hydration.
Most hair perfumes last between 4 to 8 hours, depending on the formula and hair type.
