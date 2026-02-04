Shampoos with peptides and hyaluronic acid are best for dry hair, say experts: Top 8 shampoos to try
When winter chill breaks in, you need a shampoo that smoothens your dry and brittle hair. Here are the top 8 shampoos for dry hair.
Winter winds play havoc on your hair, making it appear dry and brittle. Apart from a monthly dose of hair spa, you may actually need a shampoo that can help your hair stay healthy and smooth. But what should you look for in a shampoo for dry hair?
Sahib Mongia, Celebrity Hair Stylist, tells HT ShopNow, “One of the biggest mistakes that people make while choosing a shampoo for dry hair is focusing only on cleansing. Dry hair needs formulas that protect protein and moisture, not strip it away.”
The expert recommends using a shampoo with repair peptides that reduce protein loss during hair washing. He also suggests looking for ingredients like glycerin and aloe vera that help restore deep hydration, while gentle cleansing systems maintain scalp balance. “Peptides are especially important because they support hair strength at a molecular level, helping dry hair feel thicker, deeply hydrated, and glossy with regular use”, he adds.
Dr Reshma T. Vishnani, Consultant Dermatologist, Trichologist and Aesthetic Dermatologist, Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital, also states: "When choosing a shampoo for dry hair, it is important to look beyond fragrance or branding and focus on the ingredient list. A good shampoo should cleanse gently while supporting the scalp’s natural moisture balance.
She emphasises looking for ingredients such as glycerin, panthenol (pro-vitamin B5), and hyaluronic acid, which help attract and retain hydration. “Lightweight oils like argan oil, squalane, and jojoba oil nourish the hair without making it heavy or greasy. Aloe vera and soothing botanical extracts can also help calm a dry or sensitive scalp”, explains Dr Vishnani. states.
She advises avoiding harsh sulfates, frequent use of strong alcohols, and overly heavy waxes or silicones as they can strip natural oils or lead to scalp build-up and dull, limp hair. “A mild, sulfate-free, pH-balanced shampoo is best for maintaining long-term scalp and hair health”, Vishnani explains.
Dr Akanksha Agarwal, also tells HT ShopNow: “A good formula should contain nourishing ingredients such as natural oils, plant butters, and botanical extracts that help soften strands and protect the scalp’s natural balance.”
In addition to this, she also states the importance of choosing a shampoo designed specifically for dry or damaged hair can make a noticeable difference, leaving hair smoother, more manageable, and visibly healthier with regular use.
So, if you, too, are hunting for the best shampoo for dry and dull hair, here are HT Shop Now's 8 top-rated picks, based on user ratings and reviews from Amazon India.
8 Top-rated shampoos for dry hair
L’Oréal Paris Moisture Filling Shampoo deeply hydrates dry, dull hair using hyaluronic technology that restores softness and bounce. It gently cleanses while locking in moisture, leaving hair smoother, shinier, and easier to manage after every wash. Ideal for dehydrated lengths, it helps reduce roughness without weighing hair down. Customers say their hair feels instantly softer, looks healthier, and stays moisturized longer, with many praising its lightweight feel and pleasant fragrance that users often recommend for daily use and salon-like results.
Plum Coconut Milk & Peptides Strength & Shine Shampoo nourishes dry, weak hair with plant-based proteins and creamy coconut milk. It cleanses gently, strengthens strands, and boosts natural shine without harsh sulphates. The formula supports smoother texture and reduced breakage with regular use. Customers report softer hair, improved strength, and visible shine, noting reduced frizz and a mild coconut aroma that feels refreshing and non-drying after washes, making it popular among users seeking clean, effective care for dryness daily routines.
Bare Anatomy Ultra Smoothing Shampoo targets dry, frizzy hair with moisture-rich actives that smooth cuticles and improve manageability. It cleanses effectively while maintaining hydration, helping hair feel sleek and polished. Designed for daily use, it supports softer texture and reduced flyaways. Customers share that their hair feels noticeably smoother, looks more controlled, and stays frizz-free longer, appreciating its gentle formula and salon-quality finish. Many users recommend it for humidity-prone weather and consistent styling results without heaviness or buildup over time.
Dove Dryness Care Shampoo provides lasting moisture to dry hair using nourishing micro-moisture serum. It gently cleanses while protecting hair from everyday dryness, leaving it soft and smooth. Suitable for regular washing, it helps maintain natural balance without stripping oils. Customers mention improved softness, reduced roughness, and better manageability, often highlighting how their hair feels healthier and more comfortable after just a few washes. Many users trust it for daily family use and reliable hydration results across hair types consistently.
Matrix Mega Smooth Professional Shampoo smooths dry, frizzy hair using shea butter to control unruly texture. It cleanses thoroughly while delivering moisture that improves softness and shine. Ideal for coarse or chemically treated hair, it helps reduce frizz and enhance manageability. Customers say their hair feels silkier, looks more polished, and stays smoother longer, frequently praising its professional performance and noticeable salon-style results. Many users recommend it for humidity control and long-lasting smoothness during regular styling routines at home care.
Pilgrim Korean Rice Water & Collagen Advanced Damage Repair Shampoo revives dry, damaged hair with protein-rich rice water and collagen. It cleanses gently while supporting strength, elasticity, and smoother texture. The formula helps repair visible damage and improve overall hair health. Customers report reduced breakage, softer strands, and healthier-looking hair, often appreciating its lightweight feel and noticeable improvement with consistent use. Many users say their hair feels stronger and looks revitalized after regular washing without dryness or heaviness over time.
TRESemmé Keratin Smooth Shampoo helps control dry, frizzy hair by infusing keratin for smoother, more manageable strands. It cleanses effectively while taming flyaways and enhancing shine. Designed for sleek styles, it supports long-lasting smoothness. Customers share that their hair feels softer, looks straighter, and stays frizz-free longer, frequently praising its salon-inspired formula and reliable results. Many users recommend it for blow-drying, humid weather, and maintaining polished everyday hairstyles that need smoothness without stiffness or dryness after repeated use over weeks.
K-Formula Peptide Shampoo gently cleanses while nourishing hair with peptide-rich care. This mild formula removes buildup without stripping moisture, leaving hair soft, shiny, and manageable. Ideal for daily use, it supports scalp health and strengthens strands from root to tip. Customers say their hair feels cleaner, lighter, and less frizzy after the first wash. Many reviewers praise the subtle scent, improved smoothness, and how the shampoo suits sensitive scalps and delivers salon-like results at home.
