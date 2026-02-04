Shampoos with peptides and hyaluronic acid are best for dry hair, say experts: Top 8 shampoos to try

Winter winds play havoc on your hair, making it appear dry and brittle. Apart from a monthly dose of hair spa, you may actually need a shampoo that can help your hair stay healthy and smooth. But what should you look for in a shampoo for dry hair? Top 8 shampoos for dry hair (Adobe)

Sahib Mongia, Celebrity Hair Stylist, tells HT ShopNow, “One of the biggest mistakes that people make while choosing a shampoo for dry hair is focusing only on cleansing. Dry hair needs formulas that protect protein and moisture, not strip it away.”

The expert recommends using a shampoo with repair peptides that reduce protein loss during hair washing. He also suggests looking for ingredients like glycerin and aloe vera that help restore deep hydration, while gentle cleansing systems maintain scalp balance. “Peptides are especially important because they support hair strength at a molecular level, helping dry hair feel thicker, deeply hydrated, and glossy with regular use”, he adds.

Dr Reshma T. Vishnani, Consultant Dermatologist, Trichologist and Aesthetic Dermatologist, Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital, also states: "When choosing a shampoo for dry hair, it is important to look beyond fragrance or branding and focus on the ingredient list. A good shampoo should cleanse gently while supporting the scalp’s natural moisture balance.

She emphasises looking for ingredients such as glycerin, panthenol (pro-vitamin B5), and hyaluronic acid, which help attract and retain hydration. “Lightweight oils like argan oil, squalane, and jojoba oil nourish the hair without making it heavy or greasy. Aloe vera and soothing botanical extracts can also help calm a dry or sensitive scalp”, explains Dr Vishnani. states.

She advises avoiding harsh sulfates, frequent use of strong alcohols, and overly heavy waxes or silicones as they can strip natural oils or lead to scalp build-up and dull, limp hair. “A mild, sulfate-free, pH-balanced shampoo is best for maintaining long-term scalp and hair health”, Vishnani explains.

Dr Akanksha Agarwal, also tells HT ShopNow: “A good formula should contain nourishing ingredients such as natural oils, plant butters, and botanical extracts that help soften strands and protect the scalp’s natural balance.”

In addition to this, she also states the importance of choosing a shampoo designed specifically for dry or damaged hair can make a noticeable difference, leaving hair smoother, more manageable, and visibly healthier with regular use.

So, if you, too, are hunting for the best shampoo for dry and dull hair, here are HT Shop Now's 8 top-rated picks, based on user ratings and reviews from Amazon India.