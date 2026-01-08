Dermatologist warns: Why hot showers in winter can damage and age your skin faster

Nothing is often more relaxing and comfortable than a hot shower bath in the winter chill. However, a hot water bath can be quite harsh on your skin, causing long-term skin damage. Effects of hot shower on your skin and hair explained(AI-Generated)

Dr Shweta Manchanda, Dermatologist, Aakash Healthcare, tells HT ShopNow, “ "Your skin serves as a protective barrier. To a large extent, the natural oils and lipids keep the skin humid and block the environmental irritants from harming the skin.”

This delicate shield is disturbed by long-term contact with hot water, and the vital oils are washed away. “When it is repeated, the skin becomes dry, tight and more susceptible to irritation, inflammation, and infections”, she explains. Besides, even with the regular use of moisturisers, people observe flaking, itching, or persistent dryness over time.

Side effects of hot shower on skin

There are multiple ways in which taking a hot water bath can impact skin. Dr Manchanda outlines some of the common side effects:

The skin microbiome gets affected

One likely impact is on the skin microbiome, leading to a loss of immune balance and the over-proliferation of harmful bacteria. According to Dr Manchanda, “Hot water changes the pH of the skin surface, and it creates conditions that may either promote irritation or exacerbation of pre-existing dermatological conditions.” She says people suffering from eczema, psoriasis, rosacea, or sensitive skin tend to have a rise in symptoms following frequent hot showers. The common signs of a stressed skin barrier are reddening, burning, and itching after the shower.

Hot water affects the skin's hydration level

Another issue with taking a hot water bath is its effect on your skin's hydration level. “Even though exposure to water may be refreshing, hot water actually raises transepidermal water loss. This implies that after the shower, the moisture is easily evaporated off the skin, making it drier”, says Dr Manchanda. Further, she says this constant dehydration hastens the effects of skin ageing like fine lines and coarse texture, over time. “In fact, face and hands, which already have thin skin and fewer oil glands, are especially vulnerable to excessive heat”, she notes.

Hot water may cause an inflammatory reaction

Hot showers can stimulate blood vessels in and around the surface of the skin to dilate. “Although this might produce a false impression of a rose-coloured glow, chronic dilation may lead to the weakening of the capillary walls. This may lead to chronic redness and capillary rupture, particularly in rosacea sufferers or otherwise fair-skinned people," warns Dr Manchanda.

A heat-induced inflammatory reaction may also exacerbate the state of acne-prone skin, raising oil production and aiding in congesting the pore.

Hot water removes natural sebum

Another impact of hot water is that it removes the natural sebum of the scalp, causing it to become dry, flaky, and sensitive. "The hair shafts subjected to high temperatures lose moisture and proteins, hair becomes frizzy, dull, and prone to breakage, mentions Dr Manchanda. In addition, coloured or chemically treated hair is especially susceptible because heat causes the colour to fade and damage the structure.

How to prevent damage?

To prevent hair water from sabotaging your skin and hair, opt for lukewarm water. Dr Manchanda recommends, “Lukewarm shower is much less disruptive on the skin barrier and helps in effective cleansing”. She further says you can even minimise risks by limiting the time spent in the shower.

Avoiding harsh soaps, quick patting dry of the skin with a towel rather than rubbing it and using a moisturiser or light oil a few minutes after bathing can help to trap in moisture and aid barrier restoration. “Gently scented or fragrance-free cleaners and emollients will enhance the capacity of skin eventually”, she advises.

Similar articles for you

Winter breakouts are real: Understanding cold-weather acne by an expert

From oud to vetiver: Indian ingredients that have dominated global perfumery

From snail slime to Vampire facials: Dermatologist says social media is driving trends for glowing skin treatments

Sonakshi Sinha's makeup routine: 10 easy step for that flawless look

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.