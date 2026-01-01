Winter breakouts are real: A dermatologist shares reasons and tips to treat winter acne

Acne is not just limited to sweat and high temperatures. The winter season, though often overlooked, can be a significant trigger for breakouts as well. If your skin feels dry during the colder months but you’re still dealing with breakouts, clogged pores, or painful bumps, it’s important to know that winter acne is very real and is different from the acne experienced in summer. Tips to cure winter acne by an expert(AI-Generated)

Cosmetic Dermatologist Dr Ameesha Mahajan, Founder - Eden Skin Clinic, tells Health Shots: “Winter disrupts your skin barrier. And a weakened barrier allows bacteria to penetrate more easily and increases inflammation, making even small clogged pores turn into red, angry breakouts”.

She further details the causes and tips to combat winter acne in this guide.

Why does acne flare up in winter?

The biggest culprit of winter acne is extreme dryness. Dr Mahajan explains, “Cold air outside and heated indoor environments strip the skin of its natural moisture. In response, your skin tries to protect itself by producing more sebum (oil). This excess oil can mix with dead skin cells, clog pores, and trigger acne—especially on the cheeks, jawline, and forehead.”

Another common mistake that Dr Mahajan sees is overcompensating our skin with heavy products. She states, “Thick creams, occlusive balms, and facial oils may feel comforting in winter, but on acne-prone skin they can trap oil and bacteria, leading to comedones and inflammatory pimples”.

Is winter acne different from summer acne?

Winter acne often looks different from the acne that pops out in summer. Dr Mahajan explains, “Winter acne is deep and stubborn and has more whiteheads, comedones that are closed. In addition, acne in winter comes with dry, flaky and stretched skin”. She further mentions that it also increases skin sensitivity and redness.

“This is why aggressive acne treatments that work in summer, such as using strong actives or frequent skin exfoliation, make the winter acne worse”, she adds.

Winter habits that trigger breakouts

According to Dr Mahajan, certain habits trigger your winter acne, making it worse. These include the following:

* Stripping off your natural skin sebum by overwashing the face

* Skipping moisturiser, fearing acne trigger

* Using toners containing alcohol or face washes that are harsh on the skin

* Long hot showers that are dehydrating

* Not using sunscreen, thinking there is no sun

Dr Mahajan further says that all of these disrupt the skin’s balance and push it into an oil-overproducing, acne-prone state.

How to manage acne in winter?

The key is hydration without heaviness. "I would recommend you opt for a gentle foam-based cleanser that cleanse your face, without stripping off your natural oils”, explains Dr Mahajan.

She further recommends using a moisturiser that should be non-comedogenic and lightweight, enriched with barrier-strengthening ingredients such as ceramides, hyaluronic acid and more. “Actives such as salicylic acid or retinoids need lower frequency in winters, but not abrupt stoppage," she mentions.

Additionally, she advises avoiding physical scrubs and over-exfoliation, as your skin is already vulnerable in winter. Sunscreens are non-negotiable, irrespective of the weather. “Sunscreen application should be non-negotiable even when it is cloudy or cold, as the UV rays of the sun can worsen acne marks and lead to inflammation”, she adds

Though these tips might help you treat acne, Dr Mahajan suggests that despite good care, you need a customised treatment from a qualified professional. “The underlying causes can be hormonal fluctuations, stress, underlying medical conditions etc”, she states.

In short, winter acne isn’t about having oily skin; it’s about imbalanced skin. So, restore hydration, protect your barrier, and treat acne gently, and your skin will stay clearer even in the coldest months.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.