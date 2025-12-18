Dermatologist suggests top 7 anti-ageing ingredients to trust, and why you should start using them before 2026 begins

Ageing is inevitable, but looking it doesn’t have to be. While we can’t turn back time, the right anti-ageing products can help keep your skin soft and glowing. There are multiple skincare products that claim to give you anti-ageing benefits by working on your fine lines, wrinkles, spots, and plenty of other visible signs. However, are they helpful in giving you an anti-ageing effect? A dermatologist lists down seven of the most important skincare ingredients for anti-ageing to check out while buying products. These 7 Anti ageing skin ingredients are a bane for your skin(Pexels)

Anti-ageing ingredients in skincare products

Dermatologist Dr Priya Puja, Regional Medical Head, Kaya Limited, tells HT ShopNow: “I have selected seven active ingredients which I use in my practice to develop anti-ageing treatment plans for my patients.”

1. Retinoids: The non‑negotiable

Retinoids promote smoother and refined skin. “I chose retinoids, which are vitamin A derivatives, as my initial medication for treating fine lines, rough skin texture, and early skin looseness”, says Dr Puja. She further states that retinoids stimulate collagen production, which helps reduce wrinkles. “I start patients on a soft retinol or retinal product for nighttime use before they can handle higher concentrations of the product.”

2. Vitamin C and antioxidants

The next ingredient that Dr Puja swears by for anti-ageing is Vitamin C serums. “Using a vitamin C serum should be your daily routine to protect your skin from dullness, pollution damage, and skin discolouration", she adds. Vitamin C brightens your skin tone, provides antioxidant support against environmental stressors, and promotes a more radiant, healthy-looking complexion.

3. Hyaluronic acid

Hyaluronic acid acts as the main hydration component. It boosts hydration for plumper, softer skin, helps reduce the look of fine dryness lines, and improves smoothness and suppleness. She mentions, “The use of hyaluronic acid-based dermal fillers in clinical settings helps patients regain lost facial volume in their cheeks and under their eyes and lips that creates a lifting effect”. But she also warns people to use hyaluronic with proper caution.

4. Peptides for firmness

If you have been ignoring peptides, then it's time to start adding them into your skincare ritual. Peptides support a firmer, smoother look, help improve visible skin elasticity, strengthen the skin’s appearance, and promote a more youthful, resilient texture. Dr Puja states, “The small molecular structure of peptides helps in stimulating the body to produce collagen and elastin. These products work best for patients who have sensitive skin to retinoids or need additional care for their eye and mouth areas.”

5. Niacinamide: The multitasker

"Niacinamide stands as my preferred ingredient for Indian skin", Dr Puja mentions. Niacinamide effectively handles enlarged pores and reduces redness. It also evens out your skin tone and prevents early skin pigmentation without causing any skin discomfort. She further claims that the product works well with all skin types because it suits every skincare schedule, including those that have acne, sensitive skin, or rosacea.

6. Exosomes and growth factors

The field of regenerative skincare has also evolved. Exosomes support skin’s natural regeneration processes, improve the look of texture and tone, promote a smoother, more revitalised appearance, and enhance overall skin vibrancy. “The combination of exosomes with growth factors enables cells to communicate and repair, which results in better skin texture, enhanced resilience, and radiant appearance”, she claims.

7. AHAs and professional peels

The skin benefits from alpha hydroxy acids or AHAs which include glycolic and lactic acid. These substances exfoliate dead skin cells to create a smoother complexion with enhanced brightness. “I use professional AHA or hybrid peels during clinic visits to treat photoageing symptoms, which include dull skin and surface wrinkles and age spots”, says Dr Puja.

In addition to these, you must include daily sunscreen application, two specific active ingredients, and scheduled medical procedures at the appropriate times.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.