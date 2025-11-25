Winter skincare: 8 sunscreens to shield against harsh UV exposure, even on cold days

Many people make the same winter skin mistake: they pack away their sunscreen as soon as the temperature drops. It feels natural to assume the sun is less intense in cold weather, so SPF often takes a back seat. The issue is that UV rays remain active throughout the year, and winter sun can still cause tanning, dryness, dark spots, and long-term damage. Even on cloudy days, these rays reach the skin and slowly affect its health. This is why a steady SPF routine matters just as much in winter as it does in summer, and maintaining it is simple. Daily sunscreen helps protect against UV-induced damage, prevents dryness, reduces pigmentation, and slows early signs of ageing, keeping your skin healthy, hydrated, and shielded even on cold, sunny days. Need quick winter protection? Your sunscreen fix is just a tap away.(Adobe stock)

Dr Shifa Yadav tells HealthShots that using sunscreen in winter helps maintain moisture balance, reduces irritation, prevents early ageing, and prevents pigmentation from becoming more pronounced. It gives your skin a simple daily shield at a time when dryness and UV exposure often work together to cause problems. To make your search easier, I've checked Myntra and shortlisted the top-rated sunscreens for winter.

8 effective sunscreens to grab this winter:

Regular sunscreen use has been shown to lower the risk of melanoma, thereby reducing the risk of skin cancer. A trial found that individuals who applied sunscreen daily had significantly fewer melanomas than those who used it less consistently, as reported in the Journal of Clinical Oncology. While you may not need a significantly higher SPF in winter, it is still important to choose a broad-spectrum sunscreen with an SPF of 30 or higher,” Dr Shifa Yadav tells HealthShots.

At HT Shop Now, we have shortlisted some of the most popular sunscreen brands based on user reviews and ratings.

DOT & KEY Vitamin C + E Sunscreen SPF 50 PA+++ combines powerful antioxidants with broad-spectrum UV protection to keep skin glowing and healthy. Infused with Vitamin C and E, it helps fight free radicals, prevents early signs of ageing, and brightens dull skin. Lightweight and non-greasy, it leaves no white cast, making it ideal for daily use in both winter and summer.

The Minimalist SPF 50 PA++++ Multi-Vitamin Sunscreen is a lightweight, broad-spectrum formula designed for daily use. Packed with essential vitamins, it protects skin from harmful UVA and UVB rays, prevents premature ageing, and helps maintain an even, healthy tone. Ideal for all skin types, this sunscreen strengthens the skin barrier, fights free radicals, and keeps your complexion hydrated and protected, making it a must-have for everyday skin health.

Stay shine-free while protecting your skin! Lakme Matte Sunscreen SPF 50 PA+++ combines broad-spectrum UVA/UVB protection with Niacinamide, a powerhouse ingredient that brightens skin, reduces dark spots, and strengthens the skin barrier. Its lightweight, matte-finish formula controls oil and keeps your face shine-free all day, making it ideal for daily use. Perfect for normal to oily skin, it shields your skin from sun damage while maintaining a fresh, matte look.

If you’re looking for a gel-based sunscreen that feels light yet effective, Deconstruct Lightweight Gel Sunscreen SPF 55+ PA+++ is your go-to solution. Its non-sticky, fast-absorbing formula provides broad-spectrum UVA/UVB protection while keeping your skin hydrated. Ideal for all skin types, especially oily and combination skin, it gives reliable daily protection against sunburn, premature ageing, and pigmentation, leaving no greasy residue.

Keep your skin hydrated and protected effortlessly! The Derma Co. 1% Hyaluronic Sunscreen Aqua Ultra Light Gel combines broad-spectrum UVA and UVB protection with 1% Hyaluronic Acid to lock in moisture and maintain skin elasticity. Its ultra-light, non-greasy texture makes it perfect for daily use on all skin types. In-vivo tested for safety and effectiveness, it safeguards your skin from sun damage while keeping it plump and healthy.

Plum 2% Niacinamide Sunscreen SPF 50 PA+++ combines broad-spectrum UVA/UVB protection with 2% Niacinamide to reduce tan, brighten skin, and strengthen the skin barrier. Its lightweight, non-greasy formula helps prevent sunburn, pigmentation, and premature ageing while keeping skin hydrated. Perfect for daily use, it offers adequate protection and supports a healthy, even-toned complexion.

If you’re looking for a sunscreen enriched with Ceramides and Vitamin C, DR. SHETH’S Ceramide & Vitamin C Sunscreen SPF 50+ PA+++ is the perfect choice. It strengthens the skin barrier, boosts hydration, and brightens the complexion while providing broad-spectrum protection against UVA/UVB rays. In-vivo tested for safety and effectiveness, it keeps your skin healthy, protected, and radiant every day.

If you want that everyday glow, Aqualogica Everyday Glow+ Combo is your go-to duo. The Dewy Sunscreen SPF 50 protects against UVA/UVB damage while keeping skin hydrated, and the Smoothie Face Wash gently cleanses, removes impurities, and refreshes the skin. Together, they help maintain a radiant, healthy, and glowing complexion every day with minimal effort.

Similar stories

Soft, smooth, and winter-ready: Trust these top 8 body lotions on Myntra FWD for complete hydration

International Men's Day: 8 skincare products that should be in your wardrobe

FAQ’s: Daily sunscreen Why should I use sunscreen in winter? UV rays are present year-round. Sunscreen protects your skin from premature ageing, dark spots, and damage, even on cloudy or cold days.

How often should I apply sunscreen in winter? Apply every morning and reapply every 2–3 hours if exposed to sunlight for extended periods.

Can I use the same sunscreen in winter as I do in summer? Yes, broad-spectrum sunscreens work year-round. Choose formulas suited to your skin type—hydrating for dry skin, matte for oily skin.

Do I still need sunscreen indoors? Yes. UVA rays can penetrate windows, so daily application helps prevent skin damage and pigmentation indoors.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.