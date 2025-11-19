Gone are the times when skincare was only subjected to women. Today's contemporary man is also concerned about self-care. Men are embracing simple, effective habits that keep their skin healthy, confident, and at its best. And this International Men's Day, it's time to have a look at these top 8 skincare products that should make a place in your wardrobe right away. International Men's Day: 8 skincare products that should be in your wardrobe(Pexels)

From moisturisers to face serums, these 8 skincare products are what you need to brace for the chilly winters ahead too.

Here are top 8 skincare products for every man

Face Cleanser

A good face wash helps unclog pores, remove sweat, oil, dirt, and pollutants, prevent breakouts, and maintain a balanced skin pH. In fact, a good cleanser lays the foundation for your perfect grooming routine, prepping the skin to absorb other products more effectively. Moreover, since your skin has already been facing the brunt of shaving, it should be gentle to soothe your skin.

Face Moisturiser

A face moisturiser hydrates and nourishes your skin by trapping water in the outer layer, which helps fight dryness, flaking, and tightness. Men’s moisturisers often feature lightweight, fast-absorbing formulas or gel-based textures. This daily-use product supports skin barrier health, soothes post-shave irritation, and keeps your complexion smooth and comfortable throughout day-to-day wear.

Face Toner

If you thought a toner is only for women, rethink! A face toner is a balancing liquid used after cleansing to restore the skin’s pH and refine pores. It helps remove residual dirt or cleanser, reduces oiliness, and refreshes the skin. Toners can also deliver light hydration or calming ingredients, prepping your face for better absorption of serums or moisturisers and improving your shaving or grooming routine.

Face Serum

Give your skin a boost of face serum. A face serum is a concentrated, fast-absorbing treatment packed with active ingredients like antioxidants, vitamins, or peptides. Because serums are lightweight and potent, they target specific skin concerns such as wrinkles, dullness, pigmentation, or breakouts. Men often use serums after toning and before moisturizing to address ageing signs or boost skin defence without feeling greasy under normal grooming products.

Face Scrub

A face scrub is a mechanical or chemical exfoliant that removes dead skin cells, unclogs pores, and smooths rough patches. Used 1–3 times a week, it helps prevent ingrown hairs, razor bumps, and post-shave irritation. Scrubs leave the skin looking brighter and feeling fresher, improving texture and making the skin more receptive to other products in your skincare routine.

Night Cream

A night cream is a richer, deeply hydrating moisturiser designed to work while you sleep. It often contains reparative ingredients like peptides, niacinamide, or retinoids that boost skin renewal, reduce fine lines, and restore elasticity. By locking in moisture and repairing damage from daily exposure, night cream helps wake you up with healthier, more resilient skin.

Beard Oil

Beard oil is a lightweight conditioning blend formulated to moisturize facial hair and the skin underneath. It softens coarse beard hair, reduces itchiness and flakiness, and gives your beard a healthy, groomed shine. Many oils contain natural ingredients like jojoba, argan, or cedarwood, which also nourish and protect the skin, making your beard more manageable and comfortable.

Sunscreen

Sunscreen is your daily shield against harmful UV rays, preventing sunburn, premature ageing, and skin damage. For men, sunscreen can be lightweight or matte-finish to work under the beard or after shaving. Applying SPF 30 or higher every day protects against long-term health risks, helps retain skin tone, and preserves the effectiveness of your entire skincare regimen.

Similar articles for you:

The truth about sunscreen you would wish you knew earlier: 6 common myths busted by a skin expert

From beard to body: Top 8 grooming tools for men that every contemporary man needs

Shop the 8 top-selling anti dandruff shampoos for clear and healthy scalp

FAQ for men's skincare Do men really need a skincare routine? Yes. Men’s skin is typically thicker, oilier, and more prone to enlarged pores. A simple routine helps prevent acne, irritation, aging signs, and dryness.

How often should I wash my face? Twice a day—morning and night. Over-washing can strip natural oils and cause irritation.

Do I need sunscreen even if I'm indoors? Yes. UVA rays penetrate windows and contribute to ageing and skin damage. Daily SPF is essential.

How do I pick the right products for my skin type? Oily skin: Gel cleansers, oil-free moisturizers. Dry skin: Creamy cleansers, richer moisturizers. Combination: Balanced, lightweight formulas. Sensitive: Fragrance-free, gentle formulas.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.