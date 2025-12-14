Face moisturisers for dry skin: Our top 8 picks for that soft and supple glow in winter

Has your skin been feeling extra itchy, tight, or a little flaky lately? Thanks to the winter chill? However, winter doesn’t have to mean dull or uncomfortable skin. That’s your sign to bring a good face moisturiser into your skincare routine. A face moisturiser is like a blanket that keeps your skin soft, nourished, hydrated, and actually calm, rather than cranky, all day. The right face moisturizer for dry skin can keep it soft and hydrated.(Adobe Stock)

And while you would take time figuring out the best options, we have rounded up the top 8 picks for you:

Neutrogena Hydro Boost Hyaluronic Acid Face Moisturizer delivers intense hydration using a lightweight, gel-based formula that absorbs quickly and leaves skin smooth and plump. It strengthens the moisture barrier and keeps skin refreshed throughout the day. Customers love how non-sticky and cooling it feels, especially in hot climates. Many reviewers mention visible softening of dry patches and improved makeup application. This moisturiser suits all skin types, especially dehydrated and combination skin.

The Minimalist Dehydrated Skin Moisturizer replenishes moisture with hyaluronic acid, vitamin B5, and natural emollients that restore softness without feeling heavy. It strengthens the skin barrier and keeps the skin supple all day. Customers appreciate its fragrance-free formula and soothing feel that reduces tightness and dryness. Many report consistent hydration without breakouts, making it ideal for sensitive and combination skin. This minimalist formula deeply nourishes while maintaining a lightweight texture suitable for everyday use.

CeraVe Moisturizing Cream delivers rich, long-lasting hydration with ceramides and hyaluronic acid that support a stronger skin barrier. Its non-greasy, dermatologist-approved formula works well for dry, sensitive, and eczema-prone skin. Customers love its comforting texture and how quickly it relieves dryness and flakiness. Many users praise it for reducing irritation and improving skin smoothness within days. This gentle yet effective moisturiser keeps the skin calm, balanced, and protected all day.

RE’ EQUIL Ceramide & Hyaluronic Acid Moisturiser deeply hydrates and supports the skin barrier with ceramides, omega fatty acids, and hyaluronic acid. It delivers lightweight nourishment while repairing dryness and sensitivity. Customers appreciate how it calms irritated skin and maintains hydration for hours without greasiness. Many highlight reduced redness and improved texture after regular use. Suitable for dry, damaged, or combination skin, this formula offers effective barrier care for everyday protection.

Bioderma Atoderm Creme Ultra-Nourishing provides intense hydration with barrier-restoring ingredients that soothe dryness and irritation. Its rich yet fast-absorbing texture keeps skin soft, supple, and comfortable all day. Customers praise its effectiveness on extremely dry or sensitive skin, noting immediate relief from tightness and flakiness. Many appreciate its non-irritating, fragrance-free formula that works for the whole family. This dermatologist-developed cream strengthens and protects the skin’s natural moisture barrier.

Lacto Calamine Super Light Moisturizer offers lightweight hydration with niacinamide, hyaluronic acid, and aloe vera that soothe and brighten the skin. The non-sticky gel-cream formula absorbs instantly, making it perfect for oily and combination skin. Customers love how refreshing and matte it feels throughout the day. Many users report reduced oiliness, fewer breakouts, and smoother skin texture. This everyday moisturiser keeps the skin hydrated, calm, and shine-free.

POND'S Super Light Gel Oil-Free Moisturizer hydrates deeply using hyaluronic acid and vitamin E while maintaining a feather-light, non-greasy feel. It keeps skin soft, plump, and refreshed for hours. Customers appreciate its quick absorption and dewy finish that works well under makeup. Many highlight its soothing effect and long-lasting freshness, especially in humid weather. This affordable gel moisturiser suits normal to oily skin and provides hydration without heaviness.

The Face Shop Rice & Ceramide Moisturizer nourishes the skin with rice extracts, ceramides, and natural oils that brighten and strengthen the moisture barrier. Its silky, smooth texture enhances softness without feeling greasy. Customers love its radiant finish and gentle hydration that improves dull or uneven skin. Many praise its pleasant fragrance and long-lasting moisturisation suitable for dry and normal skin. This Korean formula delivers glowing, healthy-looking skin with everyday use.

FAQ for Face Moisturisers Why is using a face moisturiser important? A face moisturiser helps maintain the skin’s hydration levels, strengthens the barrier, prevents dryness, reduces irritation, and improves texture. It also enhances the effectiveness of other skincare products.

Which moisturiser is best for oily skin? Lightweight, gel-based, non-comedogenic moisturisers with hyaluronic acid, niacinamide, or ceramides work best for oily skin.

How often should I apply moisturiser? Apply moisturiser twice daily—in the morning after cleansing and at night before bed.

Can moisturisers cause breakouts? Yes, if the formula is too heavy or contains pore-clogging ingredients. Choosing a non-comedogenic, oil-free moisturiser can prevent breakouts.

Should I use moisturiser if I have acne? Yes. Proper hydration reduces inflammation and prevents the skin from overproducing oil, which can worsen acne.

How do I choose a moisturiser for sensitive skin? Look for fragrance-free, alcohol-free formulas with ceramides, hyaluronic acid, and soothing ingredients like aloe or squalene.

