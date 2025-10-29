Michelle Obama reveals how date nights with Barack have changed after 33 years of marriage: ‘We just have…’

Michelle Obama has always been candid when it comes to her personal life. She recently gave a glimpse into her marriage with former President Barack Obama, from their glamorous nights to their cozy evenings at their home today. Michelle Obama opens up about her marriage to Barack, shares how date nights have changed.(Instagram/@michelleobama)

In an interview with People, Michelle, 61, told the outlet how she and Barack, 64, still manage to give time to each other even after being married for three decades. “We’ve been married 32, 33 years… I always forget. Sorry, honey,” she said with a laugh. The Obamas recently celebrated their 33rd wedding anniversary, with Michelle sharing a sweet post on the occasion.

Michelle Obama on cozy date nights at home

These days, their date nights are simple and quiet. “When we’re both happy about date night, we’re at home,” she said. “We just have a nice dinner, candles lit, music, we talk.”

Because they both work from home, she added that they sometimes save conversations for the evening to make the time feel special. “When we are going to have a really special night, it’s like, ‘Don’t talk to me. Save it for dinner.’”

She revealed that Barack Obama is often the one to start talking first, usually by asking about their daughters, Malia, 27, and Sasha, 24. Michelle Obama joked that she has often told him to wait until dinner before discussing family updates.

Sometimes, the couple does go out for dinner, but Michelle admitted she cannot stay out too late. “I am too old. I can’t do dinner and a movie. I will fall asleep in the movie,” she joked.

The Obamas' glamorous White House evenings

Back in their White House years, date nights looked very different. Formal state dinners often doubled as their romantic nights out. “For those black-tie events, that was like our wedding every time,” Michelle Obama said. “You felt like the belle of the ball.”

She shared that Barack never knew what she would wear until she walked out ready, a small romantic ritual they shared amid the busy political life. Even with cameras and press surrounding them, Michelle said they always tried to stay in the moment. “It’s really just us. This is nice.”

A new chapter with The Look

Michelle’s new book, The Look, co-written with her longtime stylist Meredith Koop, releases on November 4. The coffee table book explores her iconic fashion choices and includes more personal stories from her time as First Lady.

