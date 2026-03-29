JD Vance reacts as Joe Rogan calls MAGA voters ‘unintelligent’ and ‘dorks’: ‘I think we have many…’

US Vice President JD Vance addressed Joe Rogan's assertions that MAGA supporters are “dorks,” acknowledging that “everybody's got some." Joe Rogan, a longtime supporter of Trump and host of the most popular podcast in the US, has recently evolved into one of the President's most prominent critics. JD Vance defended MAGA supporters in response to Joe Rogan's remarks about them being 'dorks.' Vance emphasized his support for the movement, while Rogan has shifted from Trump supporter to critic, questioning various administration policies. (Bloomberg)

Vance's remarks follow Rogan's appearance on his podcast, The Joe Rogan Experience, where he asserted that MAGA has diverted its attention away from the United States.

In a harsh critique during his program, Rogan referred to MAGA supporters as “uninteresting, unintelligent people,” subsequently calling them “dorks.”

““That phrase sucks… Make America Great Again, and then it becomes a movement of a bunch of f***ing dorks, because a lot of them are dorks,” he stated.

During Saturday's episode of The Benny Show, conservative commentator Benny Johnson questioned about Vance's opinion on Rogan's statements.

Vance dismissed the comments with laughter while reaffirming his backing for the voters of the movement. “I think we have many, many fewer dorks than the far left, but everybody’s got some dorks. We love our dorks. We love our cool kids. We love anybody who wants to save the country.”

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Joe Rogan maintains distance from Trump Rogan started to distance himself from the President in late 2025, having initially endorsed him during the 2024 presidential election.

He began to publicly question significant elements of the Trump administration’s policies, such as ICE enforcement, the conflict in Iran, and the Government's handling of the Jeffrey Epstein documents.

Rogan emerged as a prominent critic of the immigration raids executed by ICE, which he considered to be excessively aggressive, asserting that they frequently targeted individuals without serious criminal backgrounds, while also raising concerns about whether the U.S. was becoming excessively militarized in its enforcement methods.

In a recent episode, Rogan expressed his disapproval of the administration’s military approach in Iran, stating, “it just seems so insane” in contrast to the Trump's campaign promises.

In a conversation with independent journalist Michael Shellenberger on March 17, Rogan stated: “I mean, this is why a lot of people feel betrayed, right?"

“He ran on ’No more wars, end these stupid, senseless wars’, and then we have one that we can’t really even clearly define why we did it.”