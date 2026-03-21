JD Vance boasts about ‘persuading’ wife Usha into having 4th child despite her reluctance; netizens say ‘Gross, cringe’

Ahead of the delivery of his fourth kids with Usha Vance, US Vice President JD Vance boasted about he “persuaded” his wife to have another child despite her hesitance to do so while he serves in office. JD Vance's remarks about persuading his wife to have another child spark criticism on social media, with users expressing discomfort over his comments. (Bloomberg)

Speaking at Auburn Hills, Michigan, Vance remarked, “Usha is now 22 weeks pregnant with baby number four. We’re very excited about that.”

“When we decided to run for vice president, I said, 'Honey, I really want to have a 4th kid.' And she said, ‘Well, you can become vice president, or you can have a 4th baby.’"

He went on to say, “But ladies and gentlemen, I am persuasive because I got both!" prompting awkward laughter from the crowd.

Netizens react His remarks created uproar on social media, with many users swiftly criticizing him, saying that “Persuasive means forced”.

"Usha, what’s life like in the Handmaid’s Tale?" another said.

“Ugh. He gets more unlikable by the day. Gross,” a third user commented, while the fourth one said, “He is so damn cringe.”

Also Read: Karoline Leavitt hit with Community Note, mocked as ‘open liar’ over new poll on Iran operation