JD Vance boasts about ‘persuading’ wife Usha into having 4th child despite her reluctance; netizens say ‘Gross, cringe’
JD Vance revealed his wife Usha is pregnant with their fourth child, sharing his persuasion efforts despite her doubts.
Ahead of the delivery of his fourth kids with Usha Vance, US Vice President JD Vance boasted about he “persuaded” his wife to have another child despite her hesitance to do so while he serves in office.
Speaking at Auburn Hills, Michigan, Vance remarked, “Usha is now 22 weeks pregnant with baby number four. We’re very excited about that.”
“When we decided to run for vice president, I said, 'Honey, I really want to have a 4th kid.' And she said, ‘Well, you can become vice president, or you can have a 4th baby.’"
He went on to say, “But ladies and gentlemen, I am persuasive because I got both!" prompting awkward laughter from the crowd.
Netizens react
His remarks created uproar on social media, with many users swiftly criticizing him, saying that “Persuasive means forced”.
"Usha, what’s life like in the Handmaid’s Tale?" another said.
“Ugh. He gets more unlikable by the day. Gross,” a third user commented, while the fourth one said, “He is so damn cringe.”
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JD Vance and Usha Vance's pregnancy announcement
JD and Usha Vance revealed on Instagram earlier this year that they are expecting another child. In a post, they said, “We’re very excited to share the news that Usha is pregnant with our fourth child, a boy. Usha and the baby are doing well, and we are all looking forward to welcoming him in late July."
"During this exciting and hectic time, we are particularly grateful for the military doctors who take excellent care of our family and for the staff members who do so much to ensure that we can serve the country while enjoying a wonderful life with our children.”
The announcement came after months of persistent divorce speculation that started when Usha was spotted without her wedding ring. Both JD and Usha have since refuted this speculation. The couple has three young children: Ewan, Vivek, and Mirabel.
White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt announced she was pregnant on December 26, with her 60-year-old husband. Katie Miller, a podcaster and the wife of White House deputy chief of staff Stephen Miller, has also recently announced that she is pregnant.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShweta Kukreti
Shweta Kukreti has over 8 years of experience in covering Indian and world politics. She joined the Hindustan Times in 2024 and is primarily assigned to the US desk. She currently works as Deputy Chief Content Producer and reports on a wide range of topics, including US politics, immigration issues (especially H-1B visa) and major global events. Shweta strongly emphasizes team operations, which encompasses monitoring news, delegating tasks, editing, developing comprehensive coverage strategies, and crafting engaging, and data-informed narratives. She received the Digi Star Award at the Hindustan Times within a year of joining for her broad coverage of US politics. In 2025, she earned both a promotion and a redesignation, a significant achievement recognising her contributions and the strong value she brings to the team. She has previously worked with the Indian Express, HTDS, ANI and Republic World. Seniors in all the media organisations recognised her work. Regarding education, she earned a BA (Hons.) in Political Science and a master's degree from Delhi University, and she pursued a PG Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institution of Mass Communication (IIMC). She also holds a diploma in Women's Empowerment and Development from IGNOU University and a French certification course from Alliance Française de Delhi. If not working, you can find her exploring the hills and engaging in adventurous activities in Rishikesh and Himachal Pradesh. She loves to play badminton, volleyball, and chess, and spend time with her friends and family. She also enjoys spiritual activities.Read More