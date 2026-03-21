Karoline Leavitt hit with Community Note, mocked as ‘open liar’ over new poll on Iran operation
White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt claims overwhelming support for Operation Epic Fury among Americans, citing polls.
White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt received a community note on X regarding a post that asserted Americans largely back President Donald Trump-led Operation Epic Fury against Iran.
“Americans Agree that Operation Epic Fury Is an Overwhelming Success,” Leavitt claimed in a Thursday post.
However, the link she gave primarily featured Republicans affiliated with MAGA endorsing Trump's strikes. Six polls on the White House page state that 80–90% of people support the war, but only among Republicans or MAGA supporters.
There were three more links that demonstrated far less enthusiastic support. A "plurality of Americans back U.S. action against Iran — with approval rising as victories mount," according to the Washington Post. The poll does not show that support is greater than it was at the onset of the strikes, yet the survey also clearly states that the public would still prefer an end to the conflict.
The other two polls originate from Rasmussen and Fox News, with the former suggesting that 61% believe Operation Epic Fury has been successful, while the latter reveals that six out of ten Americans perceive Iran as a threat to the United States.
Leavitt’s post was deemed lacking by both X and her critics.
“The White House’s polls mentioned in the link only refers to MAGA Republicans or Republicans being in favor of the war, not the broader American public. This excludes Democrats and Independents being polled which skews the data and misrepresents America’s views as a whole,” X stated in a community note sent to Leavitt.
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Karoline Leavitt faces backlash
Mucking Leavitt's over the claim, one X user commented, “Community noted again.”
“Actually it is overwhelming shame. Could you remind us what was the initial objective? Regime change? Failed. It has been 2 weeks - nothing. Nuclear weapon elimination? Failed. Iran still keeps it somewhere and you cannot identify where,” another wrote.
“She is linking to an article showing only MAGA Republicans support the war, and then claiming ‘Americans agree’ with it. Her own link shows her to be a liar. She’s a proud and open liar. Reporters should treat her as such,” Mehdi Hasan stated on X.
In a post made on Friday, Leavitt seemed to reinforce her assertion of substantial backing for Trump, even though the data she presented primarily showed support from MAGA supporters. She disclosed a Politico poll revealing that 81% of MAGA Republicans favored the Iran war, 61% of non-MAGA Republicans were in favor, and the overall support stood at 43%.
“As I’ve said repeatedly, Americans trust President Trump as their Commander-in-Chief and support his efforts to eliminate terrorist threats and keep us safe,” Leavitt wrote on X. “There is no ‘MAGA fracturing,’ no matter how many times the media tries to claim otherwise.”
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShweta Kukreti
Shweta Kukreti has over 8 years of experience in covering Indian and world politics. She joined the Hindustan Times in 2024 and is primarily assigned to the US desk. She currently works as Deputy Chief Content Producer and reports on a wide range of topics, including US politics, immigration issues (especially H-1B visa) and major global events. Shweta strongly emphasizes team operations, which encompasses monitoring news, delegating tasks, editing, developing comprehensive coverage strategies, and crafting engaging, and data-informed narratives. She received the Digi Star Award at the Hindustan Times within a year of joining for her broad coverage of US politics. In 2025, she earned both a promotion and a redesignation, a significant achievement recognising her contributions and the strong value she brings to the team. She has previously worked with the Indian Express, HTDS, ANI and Republic World. Seniors in all the media organisations recognised her work. Regarding education, she earned a BA (Hons.) in Political Science and a master's degree from Delhi University, and she pursued a PG Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institution of Mass Communication (IIMC). She also holds a diploma in Women's Empowerment and Development from IGNOU University and a French certification course from Alliance Française de Delhi. If not working, you can find her exploring the hills and engaging in adventurous activities in Rishikesh and Himachal Pradesh. She loves to play badminton, volleyball, and chess, and spend time with her friends and family. She also enjoys spiritual activities.Read More