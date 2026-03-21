Karoline Leavitt hit with Community Note, mocked as ‘open liar’ over new poll on Iran operation

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt received a community note on X regarding a post that asserted Americans largely back President Donald Trump-led Operation Epic Fury against Iran. Karoline Leavitt asserts broad American support for Operation Epic Fury, but polls show backing primarily from MAGA Republicans. (REUTERS)

“Americans Agree that Operation Epic Fury Is an Overwhelming Success,” Leavitt claimed in a Thursday post.

However, the link she gave primarily featured Republicans affiliated with MAGA endorsing Trump's strikes. Six polls on the White House page state that 80–90% of people support the war, but only among Republicans or MAGA supporters.

There were three more links that demonstrated far less enthusiastic support. A "plurality of Americans back U.S. action against Iran — with approval rising as victories mount," according to the Washington Post. The poll does not show that support is greater than it was at the onset of the strikes, yet the survey also clearly states that the public would still prefer an end to the conflict.

The other two polls originate from Rasmussen and Fox News, with the former suggesting that 61% believe Operation Epic Fury has been successful, while the latter reveals that six out of ten Americans perceive Iran as a threat to the United States.

Leavitt’s post was deemed lacking by both X and her critics.

“The White House’s polls mentioned in the link only refers to MAGA Republicans or Republicans being in favor of the war, not the broader American public. This excludes Democrats and Independents being polled which skews the data and misrepresents America’s views as a whole,” X stated in a community note sent to Leavitt.

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