Nancy Guthrie probe: Big update on ‘suspicious’ activity reports in her neighborhood

As the search for Nancy Guthrie continues, investigators have disclosed that they are examining reports of unusual activity in the vicinity of Today co-host Savannah Guthrie's 84-year-old mother. The investigation into Nancy Guthrie's disappearance includes examining suspicious activities near Savannah Guthrie's mother's residence (via REUTERS)

In a conversation with Fox News Digital on Friday, a representative from the Pima County Sheriff's Department was questioned regarding recent claims of suspicious activity at a recently unoccupied residence in Guthrie's neighborhood.

While the representative refrained from confirming whether a particular person or people were under investigation, they stated that “investigators are looking into reports of anything suspicious in that area.”

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Nancy Guthrie probe update Officials disclosed on Wednesday what they found from newly obtained security footage recorded near the residence of Nancy. Two sources acquainted with the situation informed NBC News correspondent Liz Kreutz that the recent footage does not depict any new suspicious behavior nor does it provide any insights regarding the day of Nancy's disappearance.

Earlier this week, the FBI retrieved images from the motion-activated security cameras situated around Savannah's mother's home in Catalina Foothills, Arizona. The images were captured by cameras located near her swimming pool, backyard, and side yard, showing people in the yard before the abduction. There was no footage from the day Guthrie was taken, and the FBI was unable to recover any video.

Nancy Guthrie's neighbors express concerns Amid the ongoing search, neighbors have expressed their concerns regarding the apparent stagnation of the probe into the suspected abduction. "I have not had the police come to speak with me again. I have not seen or heard of investigators at any neighboring properties in a few weeks now," a neighbor on a condition of anonymity told Us Weekly. “I really don't know what else they are doing.”

Nancy was last seen on January 31 and was reported missing the next morning when she failed to show up at church. Authorities discovered blood on her porch, which they described as "very concerning." Subsequently, the FBI published images of a possible suspect, depicting a masked and gloved person at Nancy's front door on the evening of her disappearance.

While the Guthrie family hopes for Nancy's safe return, they have raised the reward amount to $1 million, admitting that she “may already be gone.”