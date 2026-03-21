Nancy Guthrie probe: Big update on ‘suspicious’ activity reports in her neighborhood
Nancy Guthrie missing update: Investigators are examining reports of unusual activity near Savannah Guthrie's mother's home,
As the search for Nancy Guthrie continues, investigators have disclosed that they are examining reports of unusual activity in the vicinity of Today co-host Savannah Guthrie's 84-year-old mother.
In a conversation with Fox News Digital on Friday, a representative from the Pima County Sheriff's Department was questioned regarding recent claims of suspicious activity at a recently unoccupied residence in Guthrie's neighborhood.
While the representative refrained from confirming whether a particular person or people were under investigation, they stated that “investigators are looking into reports of anything suspicious in that area.”
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Nancy Guthrie probe update
Officials disclosed on Wednesday what they found from newly obtained security footage recorded near the residence of Nancy. Two sources acquainted with the situation informed NBC News correspondent Liz Kreutz that the recent footage does not depict any new suspicious behavior nor does it provide any insights regarding the day of Nancy's disappearance.
Earlier this week, the FBI retrieved images from the motion-activated security cameras situated around Savannah's mother's home in Catalina Foothills, Arizona. The images were captured by cameras located near her swimming pool, backyard, and side yard, showing people in the yard before the abduction. There was no footage from the day Guthrie was taken, and the FBI was unable to recover any video.
Nancy Guthrie's neighbors express concerns
Amid the ongoing search, neighbors have expressed their concerns regarding the apparent stagnation of the probe into the suspected abduction. "I have not had the police come to speak with me again. I have not seen or heard of investigators at any neighboring properties in a few weeks now," a neighbor on a condition of anonymity told Us Weekly. “I really don't know what else they are doing.”
Nancy was last seen on January 31 and was reported missing the next morning when she failed to show up at church. Authorities discovered blood on her porch, which they described as "very concerning." Subsequently, the FBI published images of a possible suspect, depicting a masked and gloved person at Nancy's front door on the evening of her disappearance.
While the Guthrie family hopes for Nancy's safe return, they have raised the reward amount to $1 million, admitting that she “may already be gone.”
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShweta Kukreti
Shweta Kukreti has over 8 years of experience in covering Indian and world politics. She joined the Hindustan Times in 2024 and is primarily assigned to the US desk. She currently works as Deputy Chief Content Producer and reports on a wide range of topics, including US politics, immigration issues (especially H-1B visa) and major global events. Shweta strongly emphasizes team operations, which encompasses monitoring news, delegating tasks, editing, developing comprehensive coverage strategies, and crafting engaging, and data-informed narratives. She received the Digi Star Award at the Hindustan Times within a year of joining for her broad coverage of US politics. In 2025, she earned both a promotion and a redesignation, a significant achievement recognising her contributions and the strong value she brings to the team. She has previously worked with the Indian Express, HTDS, ANI and Republic World. Seniors in all the media organisations recognised her work. Regarding education, she earned a BA (Hons.) in Political Science and a master's degree from Delhi University, and she pursued a PG Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institution of Mass Communication (IIMC). She also holds a diploma in Women's Empowerment and Development from IGNOU University and a French certification course from Alliance Française de Delhi. If not working, you can find her exploring the hills and engaging in adventurous activities in Rishikesh and Himachal Pradesh. She loves to play badminton, volleyball, and chess, and spend time with her friends and family. She also enjoys spiritual activities.Read More