Who was Gautham Rajanikanth? Missing Indian-origin student confirmed dead in US; GoFundMe launched

The search for Indian-origin Gautham Rajanikanth, a 17‑year‑old high school student from South Fayette Township in the Pittsburgh area who went missing last week, has officially concluded. In a heart-breaking statement, his parents, who currently live in the US, confirmed that their son passed away a few days ago. Gautham Rajanikanth, a 17-year-old from Pittsburgh, was confirmed dead by his parents.

His parents, Rajanikanth and Gayathri, appealed to their community members to "contribute to celebrate Gautham's life." They launched a campaign on GoFundMe.com to collect funds that would eventually be allocated to local fire departments that helped in his search and assist other local search and rescue missions. The campaign has achieved its initial target by raising $83,347 so far.

The family residing in the South Fayette region of Pittsburgh started the "meaningful" donation drive three days ago. Although the GoFundMe campaign is organized under the name of Nivedha Suresh, it features a message endorsed by Gautham's parents, Rajanikanth Jayaseelan and Gayathri Krishnamoorthy.

“In the wake of this tragedy, we want to come together to honor Gautham’s memory in a way that reflects compassion and purpose. In lieu of flowers or gifts, we are asking for donations to support causes that are close to Gautham’s heart and ours while making a meaningful difference for others,” it reads.

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All we know about Gautham Rajanikanth According to an obituary published on Legacy.com by Beinhauer Family Funeral Homes – Dormont on March 18, 2026, the young boy from the South Fayette area passed away on March 16. He was a student at South Fayette High School.

His family characterizes him as a "kind and caring person," who had a special affection for his brother.

“As a dedicated musician, Gautham showcased an exceptional talent for the violin, playing with the Three Rivers Young Peoples Orchestra,” the obituary mentioned. “He shared his love of music, also playing the violin with the Sahana Band, clarinet in the SFHS Wind Ensemble, trumpet in the SFHS Pep Band, and piano over the years.”

Gautham was dedicated to martial arts and had been training in karate since the age of 7. His dedication led him to achieve his second-degree black belt in Tang Soo Do, and he was even in the process of obtaining his third-degree black belt.

“Gautham was also passionate about animals, building Legos, and video games. He was a nature enthusiast and often spent time outdoors, climbing trees, going on walks, and appreciated wildlife ever since he was a child,” the message concluded.

Following his passing, a memorial service took place for friends and family on Thursday, March 19, 2026, from 2:00 PM to 4:30 PM at Beinhauer Funeral Home in Pennsylvania.

The 17-year-old boy is survived by his parents, Rajanikanth Jayaseelan and Gayathri Krishnamoorthy, his younger brother Ashwin Rajanikanth, as well as his grandparents, uncles, aunts, cousins, and a large network of friends, as stated in his obituary.

The official authorities are yet to verify the circumstances or events that led to Gautham's death earlier this week.