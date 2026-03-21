Dennis Condrey GoFundMe: WWE and wrestling legend dies at 74; campaign launched to cover funeral expenses

Dennis Condrey, a highly respected figure in the realm of professional wrestling, has died at the age of 74, according to AEW star Dax Harwood who shared the news of Condrey’s demise on social media along with a GoFundMe campaign aimed at collecting funds for his funeral costs. Dennis Condrey, renowned for his role in The Midnight Express, died at 74, prompting AEW to express condolences. (GoFundMe)

The announcement of his passing, which took place on Friday night, has caused widespread sorrow within the wrestling community, although particular details concerning the cause of death have not been revealed.

Harwood said that Condrey's wife gave him the permission to create a GoFundMe page for the late star to help his family “with funeral expenses and bills that she now has to take on her own.”

“Dennis Condrey is one half of the greatest tag team of all time, The Midnight Express,” Harwood stated. “For years they brought excitement and entertainment to millions of people. However, as great as he was in the ring, it doesn’t hold a candle to the human being he was. A sweet, God-fearing man who LOVED his wife Theresa. With permission, I’ve opened this GoFundMe to help with funeral expenses and bills that she now has to take on her own. She didn’t ask for this. I asked, in his honor, could I do this for him."

"She allowed me to do this for Dennis & her but is expecting absolutely nothing but love in return. If Dennis Condrey and the Midnight Express ever brought any amount of joy to your life, and you’re able to help, please do. If not, it’s absolutely OK! Please send all your thoughts and prayers to Theresa Condrey in her time of need. God speed, ‘Loverboy’ Dennis Condrey.”

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