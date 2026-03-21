Dennis Condrey GoFundMe: WWE and wrestling legend dies at 74; campaign launched to cover funeral expenses
Dennis Condrey, a revered wrestler and member of The Midnight Express, has died at 74.
Dennis Condrey, a highly respected figure in the realm of professional wrestling, has died at the age of 74, according to AEW star Dax Harwood who shared the news of Condrey’s demise on social media along with a GoFundMe campaign aimed at collecting funds for his funeral costs.
The announcement of his passing, which took place on Friday night, has caused widespread sorrow within the wrestling community, although particular details concerning the cause of death have not been revealed.
Harwood said that Condrey's wife gave him the permission to create a GoFundMe page for the late star to help his family “with funeral expenses and bills that she now has to take on her own.”
“Dennis Condrey is one half of the greatest tag team of all time, The Midnight Express,” Harwood stated. “For years they brought excitement and entertainment to millions of people. However, as great as he was in the ring, it doesn’t hold a candle to the human being he was. A sweet, God-fearing man who LOVED his wife Theresa. With permission, I’ve opened this GoFundMe to help with funeral expenses and bills that she now has to take on her own. She didn’t ask for this. I asked, in his honor, could I do this for him."
"She allowed me to do this for Dennis & her but is expecting absolutely nothing but love in return. If Dennis Condrey and the Midnight Express ever brought any amount of joy to your life, and you’re able to help, please do. If not, it’s absolutely OK! Please send all your thoughts and prayers to Theresa Condrey in her time of need. God speed, ‘Loverboy’ Dennis Condrey.”
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Dennis Condrey GoFundMe
Harwood launched the GoFundMe campaign with a donation of $1,000. The campaign has raised $2,546 so far.
Condrey is widely recognized as a founding member of "The Midnight Express," a team that gained significant popularity in the early 1980s when he partnered with "Beautiful" Bobby Eaton and manager Jim Cornette.
The duo secured the NWA Tag Team title under Jim Crockett Promotions.
During his extensive career, which commenced in 1973 and concluded with his retirement in 2011, Condrey held numerous titles across various federations.
AEW issues statement
Following Condrey's passing, All Elite Wrestling (AEW) issued a statement, stating that they were saddened by his demise. "AEW and the wrestling world are mourning the passing of Loverboy Dennis Condrey, one half of the legendary Midnight Express. Our deepest sympathies go out to his family, friends and fans during this difficult time.”
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Shweta Kukreti has over 8 years of experience in covering Indian and world politics. She joined the Hindustan Times in 2024 and is primarily assigned to the US desk. She currently works as Deputy Chief Content Producer and reports on a wide range of topics, including US politics, immigration issues (especially H-1B visa) and major global events. Shweta strongly emphasizes team operations, which encompasses monitoring news, delegating tasks, editing, developing comprehensive coverage strategies, and crafting engaging, and data-informed narratives. She received the Digi Star Award at the Hindustan Times within a year of joining for her broad coverage of US politics. In 2025, she earned both a promotion and a redesignation, a significant achievement recognising her contributions and the strong value she brings to the team. She has previously worked with the Indian Express, HTDS, ANI and Republic World. Seniors in all the media organisations recognised her work. Regarding education, she earned a BA (Hons.) in Political Science and a master's degree from Delhi University, and she pursued a PG Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institution of Mass Communication (IIMC). She also holds a diploma in Women's Empowerment and Development from IGNOU University and a French certification course from Alliance Française de Delhi. If not working, you can find her exploring the hills and engaging in adventurous activities in Rishikesh and Himachal Pradesh. She loves to play badminton, volleyball, and chess, and spend time with her friends and family. She also enjoys spiritual activities.Read More