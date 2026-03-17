Nancy Guthrie update: Savannah 'livid' as FBI probes two key dates that may crack the case

As the search for Nancy Guthrie enters its seventh week, her daughter Savannah Guthrie is reportedly ‘livid’ over the false claims linking her brother-in-law to her mother’s disappearance, as investigators now focus on two specific dates that suggest the 84-year-old may have been targeted weeks before she went missing. Savannah Guthrie is reportedly furious over false claims linking her brother-in-law to her mother's disappearance (via REUTERS)

FBI reviewing evidence before disappearance Federal investigators have been reviewing Nancy’s Tucson neighborhood, specifically asking residents for home security footage from January 11 and January 24, weeks before she disappeared.

According to reporter Brian Entin of NewsNation, agents specifically asked for footage from those dates and even watched as neighbors checked their camera archives. Nancy disappeared from her Arizona home on February 1. Investigators’ interest in the January dates suggests the people responsible may have been watching her neighborhood weeks before the disappearance.

Authorities have also questioned workers at a Mexican restaurant where Nancy filmed a segment for the 'Today' show suggesting they are retracing her steps in the days leading up to her disappearance.

Also Read: Nancy Guthrie update: Expert points out at Pima County's errors after new suspect, motive statements

Savannah Guthrie ‘livid’ over claims about brother-in-law Amid the ongoing search, Savannah has found herself dealing with another painful situation and she is reportedly upset that her brother-in-law, Tommaso Cioni has been linked to the case. Cioni was one of the last people to see Nancy after he and his wife, Annie Guthrie hosted her for dinner the night before she disappeared.

Shortly after Nancy went missing, journalist Ashleigh Banfield alleged on air that Cioni was being viewed as a suspect, citing what she described as a law enforcement source.

According to the New York Post, Savannah’s former NBC colleague Megyn Kelly said the host was ‘livid’ about the claims and could consider legal action.

“I have not been able to confirm that the Guthrie family wants to sue Ashleigh Banfield, but I have confirmed that Savannah is livid about that report and definitely does not suspect her or her brother-in-law,” Kelly said during an episode of SiriusXM’s ‘The Megyn Kelly Show’ late last week.

“Can you blame her? I mean, of course, she loves her sister, I’m sure she loves her brother-in-law, and I’m sure she genuinely doesn’t believe they had anything to do with it,” she added.

The Pima County Sheriff's Office has firmly pushed back against the speculation making clear that Savannah and her entire family have been ruled out as persons of interest. "The family has been nothing but co-operative and gracious and are victims in this case," the Sheriff's Office said in an official statement.

Sheriff Nanos went further during a press briefing saying that, "Implying the family is involved is not only wrong, it is cruel." He later told NBC News that his office released the statement because people had been "attacking the innocent."

Background of the case Nancy Guthrie was disappeared from the home is Tucson, Arizona on February 1 and the search for her has now crossed six weeks and still there are no signs of her whereabouts. No arrests has been made yet.

Pina County Sheriff Chris Nanos has also warned that Nancy was "targeted" and that whoever abducted her may strike again.