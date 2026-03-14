Nancy Guthrie update: Expert points out at Pima County's errors after new suspect, motive statements

The investigation into the disappearance of Nancy Guthrie, mother of “Today” show anchor Savannah Guthrie continues without any arrests. Former FBI agent Jason Pack criticized Tucson Sheriff Chris Nanos for how some aspects of the case have been communicated to the public. Nancy Guthrie remains missing and experts urge careful messaging from authorities. (REUTERS)

Sheriff issues warning about potential threat On Thursday, Sheriff Nanos said he has a theory about why Guthrie was “targeted” and warned the community that the abductor could strike again but did not share further details.

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According to The Page Six, Pack said such statements can cause confusion and unnecessary worry.

“Once you put that out there, every person watching wants to know who’s at risk and what they ought to do about it. If you can’t answer those questions, you probably shouldn’t lead with that statement,” Pack explained.

He added that warnings without context can worry the public and may conflict with the idea that this was a “targeted attack.”

Pack emphasized the importance of coordinated messaging with federal authorities.

“When statements get out ahead of that coordination, it raises questions about where the seams are. I hope those seams are tighter behind closed doors than they may appear from the outside,” he told Page Six.

However, despite the criticism, Pack also defended Nanos for withholding details about the motive.

Also Read: Nancy Guthrie case: Nearly 30% Americans feel less safe after Savannah Guthrie's mom's kidnapping

“When the sheriff says investigators believe they know the motive but won’t share it, there’s an investigative reason. This is it. You don’t hand the suspect a roadmap of what you know. I have no quarrel with that.” Pack said.

“Nobody gets everything right under that kind of sustained pressure, and I respect the weight he’s carrying,” he added emphasizing that high-profile investigation is “one of the hardest things a law enforcement leader can face.”

About the case Several people have been questioned but no arrests have been made yet. Sheriff Nanos said investigators believe Guthrie was abducted while asleep and may have been “harmed” in the process. The case remains active and authorities continue to search for her.

Additionally, Savannah Guthrie and her family are offering a $1 million reward for any information that could help “bring her home.” Authorities say the investigation is still ongoing as the search for Nancy continues.