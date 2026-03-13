Nancy Guthrie case: Nearly 30% Americans feel less safe after Savannah Guthrie's mom's kidnapping

The disappearance of Nancy Guthrie has continued to shock people across the United States. A new poll now suggests that the case has also affected how safe many Americans feel. Nearly 30% of Americans say they feel less safe after the disappearance of Nancy Guthrie (savannahguthrie/Instagram)

The 84-year-old mother of Savannah Guthrie, Nancy was reported missing on February 1 after disappearing from her home in Tucson. As the search is now in its sixth week and very few answers available. There are many people who say that the case has raised concerns about their personal safety.

Poll shows growing public concern According to the reports of Daily Mail, a new survey by JL Partners questioned a nationally representative sample of 1,095 voters. The results showed how Americans feel about their safety after Nancy Guthrie’s disappearance:

27% of respondents said they feel less safe than before Nancy went missing.

14% said they feel somewhat less safe.

13% said they feel much less safe.

More than half of those surveyed said their sense of safety has not changed.

10% said they feel more secure.

Some respondents said they were unsure how the case affected their feelings about safety.

What we know so far Investigators discovered DNA on a pair of gloves that were found near Nancy Guthrie’s home. However, authorities later determined that one pair of the gloves belonged to a restaurant worker from a business located across the street. Officials also said the DNA found on the gloves was mixed which means it has not been very helpful to investigators so far.

A masked and armed person was also seen on Nancy’s doorbell camera during the early hours of February 1. However, the individual captured in the footage has still not been identified. Authorities have not made any arrests in the case and no suspects have been publicly named yet.

Meanwhile, Savannah Guthrie and her family have offered a $1 million reward for anyone who provides information that could help “bring her home.” Officials say the investigation remains active as the search for Nancy continues.