Nancy Guthrie: Legal expert unpacks all major evidence in kidnapping case; ‘they don't add up’

As the mother of Savannah Guthrie, Nancy Guthrie is still missing more than a month after she disappeared from her home near Tucson on February 1. Her family has also announced a $1 million reward for any information that could help find her. Expert says “six things don’t add up” in the disappearance of Nancy Guthrie. (via REUTERS)

A legal expert who has courtroom experience of three decades and known online as Lawyer Lee said in her YouTube where she has 216,000 subscribers that there are six major things that “don’t add up” in the case.

DNA evidence from gloves Nancy’s Ring doorbell camera showed a masked person wearing gloves near her doorway. Police later found gloves about two miles away.

Lee said, "There are a couple of reasons why. The first one is that those gloves may not be connected to the scene. They were found two miles away."

She also noted that investigators appear to have other DNA evidence from inside the house.

"The good news is it seems like there is even more DNA in the house. It doesn't match the gloves but it would be incredibly important evidence."

Limits of DNA databases Lee explained that DNA databases only include people who have previously been recorded in the system.

"The real risk to law enforcement is, it's not enough to figure out there's a DNA match. It would be catastrophic if they figured that out, and that critically important evidence got ruled out. They have to do it in a way the judge is going to say 'yes, I'm going to let you use this at trial.'"

Questions about the Nancy’s Son-in-law Tomasso Cioni Nancy’s son-in-law, Tomasso Cioni was the last known person to see her alive after bringing her home.

Investigators searched his home and later carried out a second search that lasted several hours.

Lee said, "That already seemed really odd unless somehow Cioni was a suspect. The fact they're looking at the Cioni home means they must have thought there was some reason they did that."

The Pima County Sheriff Department released a statement last week in which they said that family members, including spouses and siblings are removed from the suspect list.

The timeline gap Lee said the timeline around the disappearance is confusing. Nancy’s son-in-law dropped her off at 9:48 pm and her garage door closed two minutes later.

She described what followed as unclear.

“What comes after that is kind of like a feverish nightmare where terrifying moments come briefly into bright focus then we go back into darkness and we never really get a full picture.”

Nancy’s doorbell camera stopped working at 1:47 am activity was detected at 2:13 am and her pacemaker stopped sending signals about 16 minutes later.

Lee said the timeline suggests someone may have been inside the house for around 40 minutes.

"So from the time it was disconnected, the intruder was presumably in the house for 40 minutes. That's a really long time. What was the person doing?"

"If this was a kidnapping, that is really strange. How long would it take a man to subdue an 84 year old woman in fragile health? The whole length of time is very odd and I can't explain that."

Questions about how the intruder entered Lee also questioned why authorities have not revealed whether there was forced entry into the home.

She suggested there may be unusual circumstances surrounding how the suspect got inside.

"Did Nancy leave the door unlocked that night, did the person have a key, did someone tamper with the door in advance so that it wouldn't lock?"

Doubts about the kidnapping theory Finally, Lee said the alleged ransom demand does not match how kidnappings usually work.

She explained that the suspect reportedly demanded bitcoin through the media instead of contacting the family privately.

"The kidnapper wants to control the victim until the very last minute, the victim's family wants to ensure they get the person back, they don't want them to be hurt. Usually, the kidnapper would contact the victim's family privately: 'Come alone, don't bring the police.'"

"But instead they sent the demand to the media, demanding bitcoin in this case. This would be absolutely maximum public attention."

She also noted that no proof has been provided that Nancy is alive.

"Also they have apparently not provided proof that Nancy Guthrie is alive. And if the kidnappers don't do that, why would Nancy's family ever pay? None of it really seems to fit with it being a kidnapping. If it is a kidnapping it seems really inept."

Authorities say the investigation into Nancy Guthrie’s disappearance is still ongoing.