Nancy Guthrie update: Annie, Camron seen again at Catalina home; Savannah makes big decision

Lee said that Annie Guthrie arrived at the home in a white SUV, stayed for an hour, and left. Shortly after, Nancy Guthrie's Subaru SUV was driven away by someone else, believed to be Camron. Riches also shared videos of the two cars leaving.

Jonathan Lee Riches, one such journalist who has been posting updates on X from Nancy Guthrie's home since the investigation started, reported Annie and Camron's visit on Wednesday.

Wednesday marked the 41st day since Nancy Guthrie went missing from the same home. As the search for her continues, many volunteers and journalists have camped outside her home giving live updates from there.

On Wednesday (March 10), Nancy Guthrie's elder daughter, Annie, and her son, Camron, were spotted outside the 84-year-old's home in Catalina, Arizona . The two siblings arrived in a car, stayed briefly, and drove away in two cars, reportedly taking Nancy Guthrie's car along.

The sighting of Annie and Camron comes as Savannah Guthrie moved back to New York City from Tucson to resume her appearance on the Today show.

Also read: Did Nancy Guthrie suspect appear on streets three week before her disappearance? Neighbor gives chilling details

Savannah Guthrie Spotted In New York City Entertainment news outlet TMZ reported that Savannah Guthrie was spotted in New York City last weekend, indicating that she is now back in the city after more than a month-long stay in Arizona. Savannah was photographed by paparazzi in casual clothes and sunglasses.

The Today show host was seen looking "grim" in NYC's Big Apple, with her husband, Michael Feldman. Notably, last Thursday, she made an emotional return to the Today show briefly and spoke about how she and the Guthrie family are holding up amid the search.

Nancy Guthrie Investigation: Where It Stands Nancy Guthrie was last seen at the Catalina, Arizona home on the night of on January 31 and she was reported missing the day before. The FBI and the Pima County Sheriff's Department initially released footage from Nancy Guthrie's doorbell camera, where a masked suspect can be seen.

However, no leads on the suspect have emerged so far, with the probe seemingly hitting a dead end. A black glove seemingly matching the one wearing the suspect was found near Nancy Guthrie's home with DNA evidence on it. However, a search on the national crime database did not yield any hits.

The FBI's field office in Phoenix is not conducting a genetic genealogy of the DNA evidence, the result for which could take between six months and a year to come.

The FBI has moved the base of the investigation from Tucson to the Phoenix field office. Meanwhile, the Pima County Sheriff's Department confirmed that a joint task force with PCSD detectives and the FBI has been formed to investigate the kidnapping case.

The FBI has announced a reward of $100,000 for information leading to Nancy Guthrie being found. Meanwhile, the Guthrie family has announced a $1million reward for the same.