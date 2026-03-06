Nancy Guthrie update: Suspect may be ‘keeping track’ of Savannah and memorial - here's the latest

More than a month after 84-year old Nancy Guthrie disappeared from her Tucson home on the night of February 1, 2026 and investigators warn the person responsible for her abduction could still be closer than anyone realizes. Authorities say the suspect may be quietly watching the growing memorial outside her home and tracking the movements of her family as the search continues. Nancy Guthrie update: Suspect may be ‘keeping track’, investigators warn (Getty Images via AFP)

According to Fox News Digital, A law enforcement official said the person behind Nancy Guthrie’s abduction may even be “keeping track” of the memorial outside her Tucson home, where her daughter Savannah Guthrie recently placed flowers. Investigators still do not know the identity of the person responsible.

"They could [have eyes on the memorial], we're just not seeing it," said Betsy Brantner Smith, a National Police Association spokesperson.

"They could be keeping track of it, but we're not seeing the cameras."

Officials say the idea that the suspect could still be somewhere nearby while family members and neighbors gather to honor Nancy has become a growing concern as the search continues.

Savannah Guthrie’s visit to her mom's memorial To mark one month since Nancy’s disappearance, Savannah Guthrie visited a memorial outside her Tucson home on March 2 along with her sister Annie Guthrie and brother-in-law Tommasso Cioni. The tribute site was filled with yellow flowers, cards, and heartfelt messages left by neighbors and community members.

Savannah later shared a message on Instagram thanking people for their support. “We feel the love and prayers from our neighbors, from the Tucson community and from around the country [yellow heart emoji] Please don’t stop praying and hoping with us. Bring her home.”

What we know so far DNA was found on the gloves which were found near Nancy’s home but investigators later found that one pair belonged to a restaurant worker from a place across the street. He also said the DNA found on the gloves was mixed and has not been very helpful for the investigation so far.

A masked and armed individual seen on Nancy’s doorbell camera in the early hours of February 1 has still not been identified. Authorities have not made any arrests and no suspects have been publicly named so far.

Savannah Guthrie and her family have offered a $1 million reward for anyone who provides information that helps them “bring her home.” Officials say the investigation is still active as the search for Nancy continues.