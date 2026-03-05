Will Savannah Guthrie return to ‘Today’? NBC shares major update as search continues for missing mother Nancy Guthrie

Since her mother, Nancy Guthrie, went missing on over a month ago on February 1, 2026, Savannah Guthrie has been away from the Today show. But on Thursday, she returned to the studio for a brief visit to than her colleagues. Savannah Guthrie visits ‘Today’ studio amid mother’s disappearance (via REUTERS)

According to the Hollywood Reporter, NBC News spokesperson told them that, "Savannah Guthrie stopped by the studio this morning to be with and thank her Today colleagues.”

“While she plans to return to the show on air, she remains focused right now supporting her family and working to help bring Nancy home.”

However, there is no fixed date about when will Savannah return to the program.

Who is filling in for her in her absence? During Savannah’s absence, Today alum Hoda Kotb and Sheinelle Jones have mostly filled in alongside co-anchor Craig Melvin.

The show has also dedicated one or two daily segments to updates about Nancy Guthrie and her family everyday since her disappearance, showing how closely the situation has affected the team.

Savannah Guthrie highlights $1 million reward On February 27, Savannah Guthrie shared information about the FBI tip line on Instagram along with a clip from Today explaining how it works.

"Please - be the one that brings her home," Savannah wrote in the caption. "Tips can be anonymous, reward can be paid in cash, as explained here."

"Call 1-800-CALL-FBI (1-800-225-5324) NOTE: Family reward of up to $1 million will be paid only for recovery of Nancy Guthrie, consistent with FBI criteria for payment of its reward in this case.”

Additionally, in the emotional video she posted on February 24, she said that her family believes ‘in a miracle’ and said,

"Please, if you hear this message; if you’ve been waiting and you haven’t been sure, let this be your sign to please come forward, tell what you know and help us bring our beloved mom home so that we can either celebrate a glorious, miraculous homecoming or we can celebrate the beautiful, brave and courageous and noble life that she has lived,"

“Please be the light in the dark," she added.