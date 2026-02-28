Savannah Guthrie shares new update on mom's kidnapping after admitting she might be dead; 'please be the one...'

As the search for Nancy Guthrie continues, Savannah Guthrie is once again urging the public to help bring her mother home. The Today anchor shared a new update and amplified the FBI’s tip line asking anyone with information to come forward. Savannah Guthrie shares new update on mom's kidnapping after admitting she might be dead (REUTERS)

Savannah amplifies FBI tip line On February 27, Savannah reposted the details about the FBI tip line on Instagram along with a clip from Today explaining how it works.

"Please - be the one that brings her home," Savannah wrote in the caption. "Tips can be anonymous, reward can be paid in cash, as explained here."

"Call 1-800-CALL-FBI (1-800-225-5324) NOTE: Family reward of up to $1 million will be paid only for recovery of Nancy Guthrie, consistent with FBI criteria for payment of its reward in this case”, she added.

In the Today segment, Today co-anchor Craig Melvin asked NBC correspondent Liz Kreutz how the FBI ensures tipsters remain anonymous. Kreutz said that according to experts, anyone who provides a qualifying tip can collect the reward at a “neutral location” without showing identification. "Experts say it is really not traceable and no questions asked," she added.

Savannah also shared a video on her Instagram story that she first posted on February 24, this time she added a caption that said, "Still here hoping. Details on reward in caption."

In that same video, she said her family still believes “in a miracle."

“Please, if you hear this message; if you’ve been waiting and you haven’t been sure, let this be your sign to please come forward, tell what you know and help us bring our beloved mom home so that we can either celebrate a glorious, miraculous homecoming or we can celebrate the beautiful, brave and courageous and noble life that she has lived," Savannah said. "Please be the light in the dark.”

Savannah’s future on 'Today' According to TMZ, Savannah has not made a decision about whether she will return to Today. Sources said her return or possible departure from the morning program remains an open question and there is no timeline for when she might come back.

NBC is reportedly not pressuring her and the show is said to be “fully supportive” of a potential return when she feels ready as she has been away from her work for nearly a month since her mother was kidnapped.