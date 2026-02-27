Nancy Guthrie update: New suspect in kidnapping case? 'Weird' man arrested in Tucson

As it has been 27 days since Nancy Guthrie disappeared and the search is still ongoing, a new development has emerged in the case. A man has been arrested after he allegedly drove past Nancy’s Arizona home dozens of times while looking at a photo of the Savannah Guthrie's missing mom on his phone, according to a new report. Nancy Guthrie Update: suspicious driver arrested after driving past her home up to 100 times while staring at her photo. (REUTERS)

According to the NewsNation journalist, Brian Entin, an unidentified man was stopped late Thursday night after reporters noticed him driving very slowly past Nancy’s Tucson home. Brian said that the man drove his blue SUV toward the memorial outside the 84-year old’s house and “just kept stopping,” passing the home between 50 and 100 times.

Arrest on DUI charge Deputies from the Pima County Sheriff's Department (PCSD) stopped the man outside the home and questioned him for about 20 minutes. Entin said officers appeared to be trying to find a translator to speak with the driver.

According to Entin, the man was later handcuffed and arrested on a DUI charge after he failed a sobriety test.

"It is weird. There's some just like creepy people that come by," Brian said.

What we know so far about Nancy’s disappearance Nancy was last seen on January 31 after she went to a dinner and game night at her oldest daughter Annie’s house. The next morning, she was reported missing when she did not show up for church. Police have been investigating since then, but they have not found any clear answers. No one knows where she is.

Investigators think she may have been taken against her will because drops of her blood were found on her porch.

Video from her Nest doorbell camera showed a person wearing a ski mask standing outside her door early on February 1. Around the same time, her pacemaker stopped sending data to her iPhone and Apple Watch.

On Tuesday, Savannah shared what she called her most emotional message yet. In a video posted on Instagram, she became tearful and acknowledged for the first time that her mother may not be alive. She also announced that the family is offering a $1 million reward for information leading to Nancy’s recovery.

“We need to know where she is, we need her to come home,” she said in a video which is posted on her Instagram.