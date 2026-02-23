Nancy Guthrie update: Investigator raises new cartel ‘money-making scheme’ theory after weeks for her disappearance

As the search for 84-year old Nancy Guthrie, mother of Savannah Guthrie continues, a private investigator has offered a new and serious theory about what may have happened to her. Nancy Guthrie case: Investigator suggests possible cartel link as search continues (REUTERS)

According to the reports of The Border Report, Bill Garcia, a California-based investigator believes that Nancy may have been kidnapped by individuals connected to a cartel. According to him, it could have been a “money-making venture by people involved with a cartel.”

Nancy was last seen at her Tucson home on January 31 and was reported missing on February 1 after she did not attend church. Weeks later, no suspects have been arrested and the reason behind her disappearance is still unknown.

Garcia said that the location could be important. “That particular area of Arizona is a high drug and money transporting area,” he explained. Even so, he added that Nancy may still be somewhere in Arizona, according to the Border Report.

Earlier, Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos said Nancy may have been taken as “revenge for something,” but officials still have not confirmed a clear reason for her disappearance.

The FBI released surveillance video that shows a masked and armed person outside her home. Authorities said that the person of interest “doesn’t appear to be very sophisticated.”

Garcia shared the same view on this, he said that “He does things a professional would not do,” Bill also said that “For instance, the way he approaches the camera … why would he pick up some shrubbery as it didn’t effectively cover up the camera?”

However, the investigation is still ongoing as officials continue searching for answers.

What we know so far Nancy was reported missing 22 days ago on Sunday, February 1. She was last seen late at night on January 31 at her home. Media reports say that investigators believe a masked person wearing a hood, seen on her doorbell camera may have taken her in the early hours of February 1.

Officials said the doorbell camera stopped working at 1:47AM local time. Someone was detected on the property at 2:12AM and again at 2:28AM around that same time, Nancy’s pacemaker was also disconnected from the mobile app on her cellphone.