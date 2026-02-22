Nancy Guthrie update: Zack Jaghoub, man linked to kidnapping case, breaks silence; ‘I know one thing’

Nancy Guthrie case update: About three weeks after ‘Today’ show host Savannah Guthrie's mother went missing, a former Tucson resident, identified as Zack Jaghoub, was linked to the kidnapping case. This comes as authorities have released no details about the alleged suspect. Surveillance footage revealed that a masked and armed man broke Nancy Guthrie's doorbell camera on the night of the alleged abduction. Zack Jaghoub was linked to the Nancy Guthrie kidnapping case (Instagram/Zack Jaghoub and AP)

Why Zack Jaghoub was being linked to the Nancy Guthrie case Several social media users and YouTubers linked Zack Jaghoub to Guthrie's case, citing the license plate of a Range Rover that was marked with evidence tape and towed from a law enforcement scene. Some people falsely claimed that Jaghoub was the masked man who broke into Nancy Guthrie's residence.

Zack Jaghoub breaks silence After being linked to the case, Jaghoub issued a statement. On Saturday, he exclusively spoke to Parade, saying he had been receiving nasty messages from people accusing him of kidnapping Guthrie. The 40-year-old worked at MG Motors in Tucson. However, he currently lives in Jordan and has not been in the US since 2019.

“I’m gonna be honest with you. These people are stupid. They don’t have, like, a sure confirmation that Zack drove that Range Rover or owned that Range Rover. There’s no documents, there’s no papers. I’m not even inside the country," he told Parade.

“People are just listening to YouTubers or some people, that don’t know anything,” he added.

Speaking of the Guthrie case, he noted: “I know one thing, I slept on Friday, I woke up on Saturday. I found myself [with] thousands of people following me on Instagram, adding me on Facebook, and they’re adding me on Snapchat for no reason. People are sending me messages [saying] ‘you are guilty. You are this, you are dead'.”

“I didn’t sell the car, I didn’t own the car. Nobody pulled me over. People saying that the sheriff pulled me over. There’s other people that said I killed myself, I shot myself inside a white van. I don’t know what the white van is. Still, until this minute, as I told you, they’re talking about me,” he said.