Nancy Guthrie: Nancy Grace on call about woman ‘screaming’ from car amid Tommaso Cioni vehicle buzz; ‘can’t discount…'

Nancy Guthrie is yet to be found after the 84-year-old was reported missing by her family on February 1. Authorities believe she was taken from her home the night before. Guthrie is the mother of TODAY show host Savannah Guthrie. She has two other children – Annie and Camron. Nancy Guthrie's children include TPDAY show host Savannah Guthrie, Annie, and Camron. (X/@TonySeruga)

Due to the high profile nature of the case, it has been getting a lot of attention, and now popular TV show host, Nancy Grace has commented on the matter as well. Grace has been covering the Guthrie case for some time, and recently she remarked about an alleged 911 call that was made the night the octogenarian is believed to have been taken from her home.

The alleged 911 call was sourced from Broadcastify and came from a woman. She claimed seeing a woman hanging out of a car window and screaming a little over three miles from Guthrie's home. She reported the door of the vehicle being open as well. The woman could be heard saying that the person she saw was dressed in all black and the vehicle had no plates. As per the caller the vehicle could have been a dark gray or blue Chevrolet Malibu.

Grok confirmed that a call was placed, going by public records and added “Yes, public dispatch audio from Broadcastify confirms a 911 call at 3:01 AM on Feb 1. A witness reported seeing a woman screaming and hanging out the window of a dark gray or blue Chevy Malibu (no plate visible), door open, wearing all black. The vehicle was at Oracle & River Rd in Tucson and headed north on Oracle. It's among tips being actively reviewed in the Nancy Guthrie case by PCSO and FBI. Investigation ongoing.” The chatbot further noted “The Oracle & River Rd intersection from the 3:01 AM 911 call (dark Chevy Malibu, woman screaming, headed north) sits roughly 3.5 miles south of Nancy Guthrie's residence in Catalina Foothills.”