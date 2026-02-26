Nancy Guthrie update: Ex-FBI agent eyes Savannah, Annie, Tommaso Cioni amid movement at home; ‘did family visit?’

Nancy Guthrie remains to be found after the 84-year-old was reported missing by her family on February 1. Authorities believe she was taken from her home near Tucson, Arizona the night before and have mounted a massive search. Amid national interest in the case, major movement was reported at the octogenarian's residence today, sparking speculations about a family visit. Law enforcement officials seen at Nancy Guthrie's home as the search for the 84-year-old continues. (Getty Images via AFP)

Several on-ground reporters including correspondents from Fox News and News Nation reported they saw vehicles on Guthrie's property in the Catalina Foothills. A former FBI agent has now shared possible speculations on what this could mean. Jennifer Coffindaffer spoke about the possible developments in the case this movement could signify, while also making space for the fact that the vehicle movement could be because Guthrie's family was visiting their mother's house.

Notably, Guthrie has three children – TODAY show host Savannah Guthrie and siblings Annie, and Camron. The three have appeared in several videos together, appealing for their mother to be returned. Given the interest in the case, all three have been under public scrutiny for quite some time. However, among the siblings, Annie and her husband Tommaso Cioni were subjected to greater amount of checks. This is because Guthrie had had dinner with Annie, who reportedly lives close by, the night she is believed to have been taken.

Reports also indicated that it was her son-in-law, Cioni, who dropped her off home and thus reportedly became the last person to see her before the disappearance. A former News Nation journalist, Ashleigh Banfield, had also reported that Cioni was a suspect, but authorities had quashed them at the time. Later, Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos, clarified that none of the family members were suspects in the case. However, interest surrounding the individuals has persisted. Today's photos and reports from Guthrie's place only renewed this.

Nancy Guthrie home: Movement sparks buzz about family Movement was reported at Guthrie's home, from where authorities believe she was taken. Coffindaffer, a former FBI special agent, wrote on X “Did family visit too? An entourage would like to come as infrequently as possible. Show the lawyers, let the family be home for a moment.”

She added “The crime scene is wrecked anyway. Thinking about what they took?”