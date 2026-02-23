Nancy Guthrie update: Savannah, Annie Guthrie slammed amid FBI-sheriff struggle report; ‘why aren’t they pushing back?'

Nancy Guthrie was reported missing on February 1. Authorities are yet to find the 84-year-old who they believe was taken from her home near Tucson, Arizona. The Pima County Sheriff's Department is on the case and they're being assisted by the FBI. However, now there are reports of a tussle between the two law enforcement bodies, as the search for the octogenarian continues. Nancy Guthrie has three children, Savannah, Annie and Camron. (X/@crimeunmasked)

A Fox News report claimed that the FBI is reportedly wanting to take over the Nancy Guthrie search investigation. They reported that they wanted to take over urgently as the case had hit a dead end. However, they appeared to be facing pushback from Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos. “It would be the best thing that could happen for this case. Unfortunately, the pushback is from the sheriff himself!,” the report added.

Notably, Nanos has faced flak for a long time over his handling of the matter. Initially, it was reported that the FBI had been barred access to key evidence, which the Pima County Sheriff's Department was set on sending to a lab in Florida. Nanos recently appeared on a NBC News interview, saying that the DNA evidence was ‘mixed’ and the lab was having some trouble with it, pouring water on hopes of a forensic breakthrough in Guthrie's case.

Zack Peter, a podcaster, who's taken to commenting on the Guthrie kidnapping shared a post on the Fox News report and chose to not just slam Nanos, but also question the Guthrie family.

“But the bigger question is WHY isn’t the Guthrie family pushing back? They’ve been virtually absent. No press conferences. No search party. I have never seen a family so disengaged from a missing person’s case,” Peter wrote, adding, “And no outrage over how Nanos butchered this case?”.