Nancy Guthrie update: Savannah, Annie Guthrie slammed amid FBI-sheriff struggle report; ‘why aren’t they pushing back?'
Nancy Guthrie, the 84-year-old mother of TODAY show host Savannah Guthrie, was reported missing on February 1 and authorities have not found her yet.
Nancy Guthrie was reported missing on February 1. Authorities are yet to find the 84-year-old who they believe was taken from her home near Tucson, Arizona. The Pima County Sheriff's Department is on the case and they're being assisted by the FBI. However, now there are reports of a tussle between the two law enforcement bodies, as the search for the octogenarian continues.
A Fox News report claimed that the FBI is reportedly wanting to take over the Nancy Guthrie search investigation. They reported that they wanted to take over urgently as the case had hit a dead end. However, they appeared to be facing pushback from Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos. “It would be the best thing that could happen for this case. Unfortunately, the pushback is from the sheriff himself!,” the report added.
Notably, Nanos has faced flak for a long time over his handling of the matter. Initially, it was reported that the FBI had been barred access to key evidence, which the Pima County Sheriff's Department was set on sending to a lab in Florida. Nanos recently appeared on a NBC News interview, saying that the DNA evidence was ‘mixed’ and the lab was having some trouble with it, pouring water on hopes of a forensic breakthrough in Guthrie's case.
Also Read | Nancy Guthrie update: Investigator raises new cartel ‘money-making scheme’ theory after weeks for her disappearance
Zack Peter, a podcaster, who's taken to commenting on the Guthrie kidnapping shared a post on the Fox News report and chose to not just slam Nanos, but also question the Guthrie family.
“But the bigger question is WHY isn’t the Guthrie family pushing back? They’ve been virtually absent. No press conferences. No search party. I have never seen a family so disengaged from a missing person’s case,” Peter wrote, adding, “And no outrage over how Nanos butchered this case?”.
Peter was not the only one. Others, too, questioned where the family was. “Where is Savannah and Annie Guthrie?!!,” one person asked on X.
Guthrie family update
Sheriff Chris Nanos has already cleared the entire Guthrie family, saying they are not suspects. This comes after online speculation surrounding Guthrie's daughter, Annie, and her husband Tommaso Cioni.
The octogenarian had dinner with Annie the day before she was reported missing, and reports indicated that son-in-law Cioni had dropped her off home. The couple reportedly live close to Guthrie and Cioni was reportedly the last to see her before she was kidnapped. A former News Nation journalist, Ashleigh Banfield, had reported that Cioni might be a suspect. However, authorities quashed it at the time, and later cleared his name formally, but it had already sparked buzz by then.
As for Savannah, reports have indicated that she might not return to her TODAY show gig. Annie and Savannah also have a brother Camron, who was in the Air Force. He's managed to stay out of the media spotlight beyond the initial brush, but was seen in multiple videos released by the family where the sought the return of their mother.
