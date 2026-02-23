Nancy Guthrie update: Annie Guthrie, husband Tommaso Cioni's neighbors share details about couple; 'didn't engage…'

Nancy Guthrie remains to be found after her family reported her missing on February 1. Authorities believe TODAY show host Savannah Guthrie's mother was taken from her home near Tucson, Arizona the night before. Tommaso Cioni and Annie Guthrie are not suspects in Nancy Guthrie's kidnapping, as per Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos, who gave the family members a clean chit in the case. (X/@901Lulu)

While no suspects have been named in the case, a lot of public interest was directed towards Guthrie's daughter Annie, and her husband, Tommaso Cioni. This came after reports that the octogenarian had had dinner with her daughter the night before she was reported missing. Cioni, the son-in-law, had reportedly dropped her off home, making him the last person to see her before the kidnapping.

Guthrie and Annie also reportedly live close by. A former News Nation journalist, Ashleigh Banfield, had claimed that Cioni was a suspect. However, Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos, who's in charge of the investigation, made it clear that none of the family members were under suspicion.

However, the proximity between Guthrie and Annie's house has meant there's massive law enforcement presence there as well. Moreover, public attention has also gone to the two amid many social media speculations. Amidst all this Phil Holloway, the host of Megyn Kelly's true crime show, spoke to Annie and Cioni's neighbors. He shared the ground reality from their neighborhood and what neighbors felt about the couple living there.

Annie Guthrie, Tommaso Cioni neighbors on couple Holloway reported on the scene in Annie Guthrie's neighborhood. He also revealed he'd spoken to the couple's neighbors who had ‘theories of their own’.

“The neighbors that I’ve spoken to were not closely acquainted with that family,” Holloway reported, adding “They tended to say that, you know, they hadn’t been there all that long. They didn’t engage very socially with others in the neighborhood.”

He went on to share the opinions the neighbors had had. “They did express some specific opinions about the case and about the neighbors. In fact, I think a lot of them believe that there is a direct connection between that house and the crime scene, but this is based on their personal observations and, I guess, their opinions based on those observations,” he further said, adding, “But they are not surprised. The big takeaway is they are not surprised that the investigation is physically focusing more and more on that geographic location.”

While authorities are not looking at any of the Guthrie family members as suspects, the FBI – which is working the case along with the Pima County Sheriff's Department – released a description of the suspect based off the doorbell video footage from Guthrie's house.

It described the suspect as a male who is approximately 5 feet 9 inches tall to 5 feet 10 inches tall, with an average build.