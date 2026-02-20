Is Savannah Guthrie stepping away from ‘Today’ after her mother Nancy’s disappearance? Here’s what we know

Savannah Guthrie has not appeared on NBC’s “Today” show since February 1, following the disappearance of her 84-year-old mother, Nancy Guthrie. Multiple sources told Page Six that it is unlikely she will return to the morning program in the near future. Nancy Guthrie, the 84-year-old mother of US journalist and television host Savannah Guthrie, who went missing from her home in Tucson, Arizona, poses with Savannah in an undated photograph. (NBC/Today/Handout via REUTERS )

“There’s no way Savannah’s coming back,” one insider said. “I can’t imagine she would even want to.” While no definitive decision has been made, sources emphasized that Guthrie’s current focus is on her family rather than her professional responsibilities.

Another TV executive noted Savannah’s importance to the morning show, saying, “If you could pick one person across the span of morning TV that a show would not want to lose, it would be Savannah.”

Guthrie, 54, has been a co-anchor on “Today” since July 2012 and is widely regarded as the “glue” of the anchor team, sources told Page Six..

Hoda Kotb returns temporarily Former co-anchor Hoda Kotb, who left NBC in January 2025 after 26 years, has returned temporarily to cover Guthrie’s absence. Page Six reported that Kotb will appear again next week, though the network has no long-term plan and is monitoring the situation on a week-by-week basis.

An NBC spokesperson told Page Six, “The entire show and network is rallying together in support of our beloved colleague and friend as we navigate this unimaginable time.”

Contract and future uncertain Friends of Guthrie say she is visibly struggling as the search for her mother continues. Despite public appeals from Guthrie and her siblings, Annie and Camron, Nancy remains missing, and no suspect has been identified. “She looks devastated. She can’t be doing well,” a source told Page Six, adding that anyone who knows her is concerned about her wellbeing.

Reports indicate Guthrie still has more than a year left on her $7 million-a-year contract, which is approaching renewal.

Sources say the network is allowing her the space and support needed to focus on her family. “Everyone at ‘Today’ is taking this day by day, and of course giving Savannah the grace, time and support she needs,” an NBC source said.