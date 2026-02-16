Savannah Guthrie ‘really concerned’ mother Nancy targeted because of her fame; 'weighing quitting Today show for good'

Today show co-host Savannah Guthrie is reportedly considering a permanent exit from NBC's flagship morning broadcast, as the frantic search for her mother, Nancy Guthrie, proceeds to its third week. Savannah Guthrie is contemplating leaving NBC's Today show as her mother, Nancy Guthrie, remains missing for three weeks. (Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

Savannah has been absent from the show since Nancy's disappearance while coordinating with law enforcement and appealing for the public's help.

“She's really concerned that it was because of her job” The possibility of her departure comes amid growing frustration in the investigation and emotional strain on the Today show host.

An NBC insider told Page Six, "The entire show and network are rallying together in support of our beloved colleague and friend as we navigate this unimaginable time."

In October 2024, Page Six was informed that Savannah's contract was up for renewal and that she had well over a year remaining on her $7 million annual deal.

The Sun reported that Savannah is “weighing quitting the Today show for good.”

According to Paula Froelich of NewsNation, who cited sources, “this came out of the blue, and I think she's really concerned that it was because of her job.” Froelich said that Savannah fears that her mother, Nancy, became a target because of her fame.

The mother and daughter team participated in a piece titled "Savannah's Arizona Homecoming," which also included her sister Annie, in the November 2025 NBC clip.

Savannah's return to her roots was documented, including her alma mater and El Charro, America's longest family-run Mexican restaurant, where she dined with her family for the episode.

Savannah and Nancy also shot a segment outside Nancy's $1 million home, which is now a significant criminal site, just months before Nancy disappeared.

Search for Nancy, no breakthrough Pima County Sheriff's Office and the FBI have been leading an intensive search after Nancy went missing from her Tucson home on February 1.

The authorities have reached multiple evidentiary leads, however none have amounted to the identification of a suspect or led law enforcement to solid information on the whereabouts of Nancy.

Police have sworn to find Nancy and those responsible for her disappearance, even if they acknowledge that they are "exhausted" by the search for Nancy, who is in poor health and requires daily medicine.

According to The Sun, as investigators have run out of leads and suspects, they are now attempting to connect to Nancy's pacemaker using high-tech scanners that can detect Bluetooth signals.

The situation is being further complicated by some ransom notes that were sent to the family, law enforcement, and other news organizations, some of which turned out to be fraudulent.