Nancy Guthrie case: Can $10 Walmart gun holster lead to arrest of the suspect? All we know about key evidence
The search for Nancy Guthrie entered its third week on February 15. The FBI has released new details about a suspect in her possible kidnapping.
As the search for Nancy Guthrie, the 84-year-old mother of "Today" show host Savannah Guthrie, entered its third week, federal authorities, who have characterized the case as a possible kidnapping, have disclosed additional information regarding a suspect in her disappearance.
Following an examination of doorbell camera footage from Guthrie’s residence in Tucson, Arizona, and performing a forensic analysis, the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) on Thursday released “new identifying” details concerning the suspect’s appearance, which included a backpack that the individual was carrying.
FBI release key details about suspect, announces search in reward
“The suspect is described as a male, approximately 5’9” - 5’10” tall, with an average build. In the video, he is wearing a black, 25-liter ‘Ozark Trail Hiker Pack’ backpack,” the FBI’s Phoenix office stated.
The FBI has declared an increase in the reward to $100,000 for information leading to the location of Nancy Guthrie or the arrest and conviction of anyone involved in her disappearance.
All we know about key evidence and Walmart gun holster
Earlier, authorities released new images and videos captured by Guthrie’s doorbell camera, depicting what seems to be an individual wearing a ski mask, a backpack, black gloves, and a holstered firearm approaching the entrance.
Subsequent investigations determined that this gun holster, priced at USD 10, was purchased from Walmart. A police officer informed Fox Digital that they are optimistic that these discoveries may assist in locating Nancy Guthrie.
Conversely, social media users have pointed out that the bag carried by the alleged suspect in the FBI's photograph was also sourced from a local Walmart.
Jonathan Lee Riches, a self-identified investigative journalist, noted that the backpacks, known as Ozark Trail Hiker Backpacks, are only available at a limited number of Walmart locations. For those unfamiliar, Walmart is situated just a few miles from Guthrie's residence. These pieces of evidence could significantly aid investigators in tracking down the kidnapper.
