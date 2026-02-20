Nancy Guthrie update: Luke Daley's Arizona home gets ‘no trespassing’ signs amid probe into kidnapping link

Now, videos have been circulated online showing Daley's house. An independent investigative reporter covering the Guthrie case from Tucson, Arizona noted “Outdoor lights are on & no trespassing signs displayed at Luke Daley's home.” Sharing the video they added “This house got raided last Friday in connection with the Nancy Guthrie kidnapping.”

Luke Daley's home in Arizona appears to have gotten ‘no trespassing’ signs after heightened interest in the individual. Daley, a convicted felon, was briefly detained during a SWAT raid amid the probe in Nancy Guthrie 's kidnapping case.

In the clip, signs could be seen on both sides of the path leading up to the house. These signs warned that it was private property and trespassing was not allowed there.

Several people expressed interest about the house, asking questions like whether it was close to Guthrie's and how much was paid for it. Amid this social media chatter, it was also reported that Daley and his mother had spoken out about the law enforcement action in Guthrie's case.

Luke Daley and mother speak out Daley's attorney Chris Scileppi issued a statement on behalf of the detained individual and his mother.

“Mr. Daley and his mother were both detained by law enforcement while the search warrants were being executed. Neither Mr. Daley nor his mother were arrested in connection to this case or any other. He has no link whatsoever to Nancy Guthrie and has no information related to her kidnapping. Like the entire Tucson community, both Mr. Daley and his mother are hopeful that Nancy will be returned to her family unharmed,” he told 12 News.

Daley was the subject of two warrants – one on his mother's house and the other on his Range Rover. The 37-year-old Tucson local spent 18 months behind bars after he was convicted of solicitation of drugs, criminal damage, and flight from law enforcement convictions. He was in jail during the 2019-2020 period as per the report. Prior to that, Daley had been arrested for selling drugs in 2022, and got four years probation. He was also arrested in Marana last year for possessing fentanyl and a gun, as per reports.

Authorities meanwhile continue to search for Guthrie. The FBI have reportedly been touch with Mexican authorities to explore the avenue of the 84-year-old having been taken there. They do not have any suspects yet but Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos has cleared the family members from the suspect list.