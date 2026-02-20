Nancy Guthrie in Mexico? What to know about Searching Mothers of Sonora as alleged post claims kidnapped woman spotted

One person, Fernando Soto, claimed “Someone put a video and they say they believe she's here. South of Sonoyta.” There is no additional confirmation to back these claims. HT.com could not independently verify the authenticity of these claims.

This comes after a group called Madres Buscadoras De Sonora or Searching Mothers of Sonora put up a missing persons flyer for Guthrie on their Facebook page. They have around 1.6 million followers on the page.

Nancy Guthrie was reported missing on February 1 and authorities have searched for the 84-year-old since then. However, Guthrie has not been located yet as law enforcement officials race against time to find the kidnapped woman. As the search has turned to Mexico , which is close to Tucson, Arizona , from where Guthrie was taken, an alleged post has claimed that the octogenarian was spotted there.

This is near the Lukeville border, about two hours from Tucson. The Lukeville border is in South Arizona on the US-Mexico border. It is adjacent to Sonoyta, the Mexican town, and is used by travelers from Tucson and Phoenix heading to Puerto Peñasco (Rocky Point), Mexico.

Also Read | Nancy Guthrie case has Walmart link? Former FBI agent says Savannah's book mentioning 'kidnapping games' also sold there

The independent journalist who shared the post noted that Sonoyta is heavily cartel controlled, with reports indicating that the Sinaloa Cartel operates in the area. However, official updates on the investigation have not indicated that the search for Guthrie is headed to that area based off of the claims made.

Who are Searching Mothers of Sonora? Searching Mothers of Sonora is a Mexican non-profit organization comprised of women activists searching for missing relatives in the state of Sonora and throughout Mexico. The group was founded in 2019 and comprises of mothers, wives, and volunteers.

Ceci Flores Armenta, the group's founder, told TMZ that a reporter had been in touch, asking for their assistance in the Guthrie case. While the Guthrie family didn't contact them, Armenta expressed hope in getting in touch with the family. As of 2024, reportedly 2,400 people were united as a result of the group's efforts.

The post they put out for Guthrie reads “Nancy Guthrie, 84 years old, 5'4 feet tall (1.60m approx), 150 pounds. Missing from Tucson, Arizona since last February 1, 2026. She is the mother of the US host Savannah Guthrie, very beloved by viewers. The family is very worried as Mrs. Nancy depends on controlled medicines she needs to be in good health so the citizen is asked to share her search sheet and reach who has it to sensitize the pain of the family and respect the Nancy and her health don't be harmed and help her get back home if you have any information you can call anonymously the number - 662 341 5616”.