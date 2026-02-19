Nancy Guthrie case has Walmart link? Former FBI agent says Savannah's book mentioning 'kidnapping games' also sold there
Jennifer Coffindaffer, a former FBI agent, has found surprising ties to Walmart in Nancy Guthrie's kidnapping case.
Nancy Guthrie remains missing since February 1 as the search for the 84-year-old continues. Now, Jennifer Coffindaffer, a retired FBI special agent, has pointed to surprising links the case has to Walmart.
While the hypermarket chain is not directly tied to the Guthrie case, it appears as though a lot of aspects related to the suspect came from Walmart. “The backpack used by the abductor of Nancy was exclusively sold at Walmart. The sheriff said the the other clothing worn by the perpetrator they believe was sold at Walmart,” Coffindaffer noted on X.
An independent investigative reporter joined in on the Walmart buzz saying “It appears the Nancy Guthrie kidnapping perp is wearing a Hulboex mask. They sell them at Walmart, but only online for shipping.” In another post the person added “Walmart employee thinks perps jacket could of been on their clearance rack. We looked. Didn't see. This Walmart is close to Nancy Guthrie's home.” One person claimed that ‘gun sling’ was sold there too. HT.com could not independently verify these claims.
These are all items seen on the suspect who was captured in the video footage at Guthrie's door. However, the former FBI agent pointed to an interesting detail that might tie Walmart a little more closely to Guthrie.
Savannah Guthrie's book at Walmart: What to know
Coffindaffer noted that Savannah Guthrie, TODAY show host and daughter to the kidnapped octogenarian, had her book sold in Walmart. Titled Mostly What God Does, the book has a chapter where Savannah speaks of ‘kidnapping games’ they played as a kid.
Given that her mother was taken, this revelation has raised quite a few eyebrows. The former FBI agent also drew on this and said “Guess what else is sold at Walmart? Savannah Guthrie's Books. For your consideration. One stop shop. I hope investigators are also checking on the sale of Savannah's book.”
The former FBI agent's post garnered a lot of reactions with some claiming that the entire matter did seem ‘suspicious’.
“I must say it's definitely suspicious,” one remarked. Another added, “They can check how many were sold.” However, some also cast doubt on the former law enforcement official's theory.
“How do they not know they got them second hand? I’m sure you go to the local goodwill and find lots of Walmart merch,” a person remarked. Another added “The backpack and other items were likely shoplifted so FBI won’t find a receipt for a sale.” Yet another said “black gloves are not sold at Walmart. The ski mask is not available at Walmart in Tucson.”
While the former FBI agent appeared to be indicating that Walmart sales could hold the key to narrowing in on Guthrie's kidnapper, many did not hold the same point of view. Both the FBI and Pima County Sheriff's Office have indicated they are exploring all leads as they try to bring back Guthrie.
The suspect has been described as a man of average build, between 5'9” and 5'10” tall, who was also seen wearing a black, 25-liter Ozark Trail Hiker Pack backpack.
