Nancy Guthrie case has Walmart link? Former FBI agent says Savannah's book mentioning 'kidnapping games' also sold there

Nancy Guthrie remains missing since February 1 as the search for the 84-year-old continues. Now, Jennifer Coffindaffer, a retired FBI special agent, has pointed to surprising links the case has to Walmart. The suspect who was seen in the video footage at Nancy Guthrie's house had apparel and accessories which were identifiable. (X/@Dapper_Det, X/@CoffindafferFBI)

While the hypermarket chain is not directly tied to the Guthrie case, it appears as though a lot of aspects related to the suspect came from Walmart. “The backpack used by the abductor of Nancy was exclusively sold at Walmart. The sheriff said the the other clothing worn by the perpetrator they believe was sold at Walmart,” Coffindaffer noted on X.

An independent investigative reporter joined in on the Walmart buzz saying “It appears the Nancy Guthrie kidnapping perp is wearing a Hulboex mask. They sell them at Walmart, but only online for shipping.” In another post the person added “Walmart employee thinks perps jacket could of been on their clearance rack. We looked. Didn't see. This Walmart is close to Nancy Guthrie's home.” One person claimed that ‘gun sling’ was sold there too. HT.com could not independently verify these claims.

These are all items seen on the suspect who was captured in the video footage at Guthrie's door. However, the former FBI agent pointed to an interesting detail that might tie Walmart a little more closely to Guthrie.

Savannah Guthrie's book at Walmart: What to know Coffindaffer noted that Savannah Guthrie, TODAY show host and daughter to the kidnapped octogenarian, had her book sold in Walmart. Titled Mostly What God Does, the book has a chapter where Savannah speaks of ‘kidnapping games’ they played as a kid.

Given that her mother was taken, this revelation has raised quite a few eyebrows. The former FBI agent also drew on this and said “Guess what else is sold at Walmart? Savannah Guthrie's Books. For your consideration. One stop shop. I hope investigators are also checking on the sale of Savannah's book.”