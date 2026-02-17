Edit Profile
    Did Nancy Guthrie kidnapper purchase clothes from Walmart? Stunning details revealed

    The search for Nancy Guthrie intensifies as investigators link the suspect's clothing to Walmart.

    Published on: Feb 17, 2026 12:09 AM IST
    By Shweta Kukreti
    Amid the desperate search for Nancy Guthrie, investigators are confident they have identified the location where the armed assailant, captured on surveillance footage at the residence of Savannah Guthrie's mother, acquired his clothing. This incident occurred when he arrived at the 84-year-old's home during the night, providing law enforcement with additional insights into his identity.

    Investigators have pinpointed where the armed assailant acquired his clothing used in the kidnapping of Nancy Guthrie. (via REUTERS)
    According to Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos, as reported by CBS News, the zip-up fleece jacket, pants, and ski mask worn by the suspected kidnapper were purchased from Walmart.

    Additionally, the backpack carried by the alleged abductor, identified as a black Ozark Trail Hiker, was also bought at Walmart, as per CBS News.

    Authorities have not disclosed whether the alleged assailant procured the items online or in a physical store, nor have they specified which store it might be, reported CBS. Investigators have dedicated several days to reviewing surveillance footage from Walmart locations across Arizona.

    Walmart is yet to offer any statement amid the ongoing search for Nancy.

    Also Read: Nancy Guthrie's kidnappers to get death penalty? Trump says ‘that’s true’ amid desperate search

    Nancy Guthrie case: 16 gloves discovered

    Authorities have discovered 16 gloves in proximity to the residence, primarily belonging to searchers who have discarded them. However, an FBI representative informed Fox News that the glove containing the DNA profile that was retrieved is distinct and seems to correspond with the gloves worn by the individual in the surveillance footage.

    Meanwhile, the host of the Today show, Savannah, made a heartfelt appeal exactly two weeks after her cherished mother went missing. “It's been two weeks since our mom was taken. And I just wanted to come on and say that we still have hope. And we still believe,” she said.

    “I wanted to say to whoever has her or knows where she is that it's never too late. And you're not lost or alone. And it is never too late to do the right thing. And we are here. We believe. And we believe in the essential goodness of every human being. And it's never too late,” she added.

    Authorities have stated that the individual they suspect is a male, standing between 5 feet 9 inches and 5 feet 10 inches tall, with an average physique. At the time, he was seen carrying a black 25-litre Ozark Trail Hiker Pack backpack.

      Shweta Kukreti

      Shweta Kukreti has over 8 years of experience in covering Indian and world politics. She joined Hindustan Times in 2024 and is primarily assigned to the US desk.

