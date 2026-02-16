Nancy Guthrie's kidnappers to get death penalty? Trump says ‘that’s true’ amid desperate search

President Donald Trump has warned the alleged kidnappers of Nancy Guthrie with the possibility of the death penalty should the 84-year-old be discovered dead. Trump has threatened the kidnappers of Nancy Guthrie with the death penalty if she is found dead (AP)

The elderly mother of Today host Savannah Guthrie was taken from her Tucson residence on January 31 as the search for the criminals escalates.

Trump made this threat on Monday and informed The New York Post that Nancy Guthrie’s captors would face “the most severe” repercussions during a brief phone conversation.

Wil Trump seek death penalty for Nancy Guthrie's alleged kidnappers? When Trump was asked if his statement implied he would direct the Justice Department to seek the death penalty for the alleged kidnappers, he reportedly responded, "The most, yeah — that’s true."

Trump previously commented on the case and commended former FBI special agent Nicole Parker for her reporting on the matter on Fox News, where she serves as a contributor.

In a Truth Social post, the POTUS wrote: “Nicole Parker, formerly of the FBI, is doing a great job of explaining, on FoxNews, the Nancy Guthrie investigation. Others also, working so hard, with such expertise and knowledge. Hopefully there will be a positive result!”

On Friday, reporters inquired of Trump whether he thought that Mexican cartels or a foreign nation were implicated in the disappearance of Nancy Guthrie. “You can’t say that yet; it’s a little bit early,” he said.

Savannah Guthrie issues another emotional plea Trump's latest remarks come after Savannah issued another heartfelt plea to alleged kidnappers, saying that “it is never too late to do the right thing.”

“It’s been two weeks since our mom was taken, and I just wanted to come on and say that we still have hope, and we still believe,” she said in a video plea. “I wanted to say to whoever has her, or knows where she is, that it’s never too late. And you’re not lost or alone, and it is never too late to do the right thing, and we are here.”

“We believe in the essential goodness of every human being, and it’s never too late,” she added.