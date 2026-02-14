3 detained after SWAT team raids home near Nancy Guthrie’s property
Three individuals were detained by a SWAT team near Nancy Guthrie’s Tucson home during an investigation into her disappearance.
Three people were reportedly detained Friday night, local time, after a SWAT team descended on a home near Nancy Guthrie’s Tucson residence, according to the New York Post. The development comes as authorities continue investigating the disappearance of the 84-year-old.
A local police source told Fox News Digital that law enforcement acted on a tip and executed a search warrant at a property roughly two miles from Guthrie’s home. Two men and the mother of one of the men were taken into custody, the source said.
The Pima County Sheriff's Department confirmed that law enforcement activity was underway in the Tucson area related to the case. In a statement late Friday, the department said the operation was taking place at a residence near an intersection approximately two miles from Guthrie’s home.
Authorities have not clarified whether those detained are considered suspects. No arrests have been formally announced.
DNA evidence recovered from Guthrie’s property
The SWAT operation came hours after investigators reportedly recovered DNA evidence from Guthrie’s property that did not belong to anyone known to be “in close” contact with her, the New York Post reported.
The unidentified DNA has been sent to a laboratory for analysis. Officials have not publicly commented on the potential significance of the evidence.
Guthrie — the mother of Savannah Guthrie — was last seen on January 31 at her Tucson home. Authorities previously said she appeared to have been forced from the residence, leaving behind what investigators described as a trail of blood, according to the New York Post.
The Federal Bureau of Investigation has released a description of an armed individual captured on doorbell camera footage. The person is described as a man approximately 5 feet 9 inches to 5 feet 10 inches tall with an average build. The FBI has also doubled the reward to $100,000 for information leading to Guthrie or her captor, according to reports.
The investigation remains ongoing as authorities continue to pursue leads.
