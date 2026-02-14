Nancy Guthrie case: What does Pima County Sheriff's statement reveal about investigation? Key details

All collected evidence has been submitted for laboratory analysis.

In the statement, authorities said, “DNA other than Nancy Guthrie’s and those in close contact to her has been collected from the property.” Investigators are working to identify who it belongs to but added, “We are not disclosing where that DNA was located”.

The Pima County Sheriff’s Department (PCSD) has issued a new statement outlining fresh details in the investigation into Nancy Guthrie ’s disappearance, reported AZ Intel. It confirmed the recovery of DNA other than Guthrie's and clarified reports about physical evidence.

PCSD said it continues to work jointly with the FBI, describing the partnership as “critical” and saying it remains "fully committed to this collaborative investigation.” To ensure consistency in testing, evidence requiring forensic analysis is being sent to the same out-of-state lab used since the beginning of the case.

The department noted that this decision “was discussed with and agreed upon by local FBI leadership.”

Gloves located, reports disputed The sheriff’s office also addressed reports about gloves recovered during the investigation. “Several gloves have been located,” the statement said, with the closest found approximately two miles from the home.

However, officials clarified that reports claiming a glove was discovered inside the residence or on the property are inaccurate.

Leads, suspect focus and video request Investigators “continue to follow up on all leads,” according to the statement. The suspect description previously released by the FBI “remains a key focus”; however, authorities stressed they are “not ruling out any individuals or possibilities.”

No suspect vehicles have been identified at this time.

PCSD is urging the public to continue submitting actionable tips, noting that “all submitted videos are being reviewed.”

Investigators are requesting surveillance footage from Jan 1 through Feb 2, 2026, including any suspicious activity involving people or vehicles.

There are currently no press briefings scheduled, and only a limited number of one-on-one interviews will be conducted through the weekend, according to the PCSD statement.