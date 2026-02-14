Body found in Pima County amid search for Nancy Guthrie? Truth behind viral video

Nancy Guthrie, the 84-year-old mother of NBC Today co-anchor Savannah Guthrie, has been missing for 13 days. She was last seen on the evening of January 31, when family members dropped her off at her home in the Catalina Foothills near Tucson. Yellow bows are tied to trees on the street of Nancy Guthrie's home in the Catalina Foothills after the disappearance of Guthrie, the 84-year-old mother of U.S. journalist and television host Savannah Guthrie, who went missing from her home in Tucson, Arizona, U.S. February 12, 2026. (REUTERS)

Authorities believe the case may involve a kidnapping for ransom. Surveillance footage from that night shows an armed man attempting to tamper with a camera outside her home.

In the days that followed, multiple ransom notes were reportedly sent to media outlets. One demanded millions of dollars in cryptocurrency (Bitcoin) for her safe return, with a stated deadline of February 9. Guthrie and her two siblings indicated they were willing to pay a ransom, though there is no confirmed evidence that any payment was made.

As the search entered its 13th day on Friday, the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) released additional details about the masked man seen in the footage, whom investigators now believe to be the primary suspect.

The FBI described the man as approximately 5 feet 9 inches to 5 feet 10 inches tall, with an average build. He was also seen wearing a black 25-liter “Ozark Trail Hiker Pack” backpack.

"We hope this updated description will help concentrate the public tips we are receiving. Since February 1, 2026, the FBI has collected over 13,000 tips from the public related to this case," FBI said in a statement.

"Every tip is reviewed for credibility, relevance, and information that can be acted upon by law enforcement. Threat Intake Examiners at the National Threat Operations Center (NTOC) and FBI personnel are supporting a 24-hour command post in which dozens of agents and investigators are assigned leads and tips to action each shift."

The FBI has also doubled its reward for information leading to Nancy Guthrie’s location, increasing it from $50,000 to $100,000.