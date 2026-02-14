Body found in Pima County amid search for Nancy Guthrie? Truth behind viral video
A video circulating on social media falsely claimed that a body had been found in Pima County, Arizona, during the search.
Nancy Guthrie, the 84-year-old mother of NBC Today co-anchor Savannah Guthrie, has been missing for 13 days. She was last seen on the evening of January 31, when family members dropped her off at her home in the Catalina Foothills near Tucson.
Authorities believe the case may involve a kidnapping for ransom. Surveillance footage from that night shows an armed man attempting to tamper with a camera outside her home.
In the days that followed, multiple ransom notes were reportedly sent to media outlets. One demanded millions of dollars in cryptocurrency (Bitcoin) for her safe return, with a stated deadline of February 9. Guthrie and her two siblings indicated they were willing to pay a ransom, though there is no confirmed evidence that any payment was made.
As the search entered its 13th day on Friday, the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) released additional details about the masked man seen in the footage, whom investigators now believe to be the primary suspect.
The FBI described the man as approximately 5 feet 9 inches to 5 feet 10 inches tall, with an average build. He was also seen wearing a black 25-liter “Ozark Trail Hiker Pack” backpack.
"We hope this updated description will help concentrate the public tips we are receiving. Since February 1, 2026, the FBI has collected over 13,000 tips from the public related to this case," FBI said in a statement.
"Every tip is reviewed for credibility, relevance, and information that can be acted upon by law enforcement. Threat Intake Examiners at the National Threat Operations Center (NTOC) and FBI personnel are supporting a 24-hour command post in which dozens of agents and investigators are assigned leads and tips to action each shift."
The FBI has also doubled its reward for information leading to Nancy Guthrie’s location, increasing it from $50,000 to $100,000.
Body found?
Meanwhile, a video circulating on social media falsely claimed that a body had been found in Pima County, Arizona, during the search and that it “shares similarities” with Guthrie, with identification pending.
That claim is false. The video appears to be AI-generated and originated from a non-credible source. There are no confirmed reports that a body has been found, and the investigation remains active and focused on locating Nancy Guthrie safely.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORVaishnavi Vaidyanathan
Vaishnavi Vaidyanathan leads the US Desk at Hindustan Times, where she writes, strategises coverage, and ensures quality across all beats. With eight years of experience covering US news for leading publications, she has reported extensively on politics, entertainment, and sports. Vaishnavi holds a graduate degree in English, Journalism, and Psychology, and completed her PG Diploma in Broadcast Journalism from the Manorama School of Communication, where she was awarded the prestigious Mammen Mappillai Award for Best Outgoing Student. She began her career at the International Business Times (US Edition), covering US breaking news, politics, and entertainment. She later joined Opoyi, reporting across all beats, including US sports and trending stories. Prior to Hindustan Times, she served as World Lead at Times Now News, covering comprehensive world news and events. Vaishnavi has expertise in politics, entertainment, and breaking news, and enjoys tackling stories across a wide range of topics. Beyond the newsroom, she is an avid traveller, a foodie who loves exploring new restaurants, and a pop culture enthusiast who enjoys watching latest shows and films. She also enjoys engaging in debates and discussions on Reddit.Read More