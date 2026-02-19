Nancy Guthrie case update: New ransom note received on day 18; Mexico angle in focus

Nancy Guthrie case update: A new ransom note has emerged about three weeks after ‘Today’ host Savannah Guthrie's mother was abducted from her Tucson home. TMZ received the note, reporting that the alleged kidnappers have a demand involving a cryptocurrency other than Bitcoin. The amount is similar to the previous demands, at around $6 million. Abductors have also detailed the consequences if the ransom isn't paid. Nancy Guthrie, the 84-year-old mother of U.S. journalist and television host Savannah Guthrie, who went missing from her home in Tucson, Arizona , U.S. February 1, 2026, poses with Savannah in an undated photograph. Courtesy NBC/Today/Handout via REUTERS THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY. NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVES. MANDATORY CREDIT (via REUTERS)

As per the TMZ report on Wednesday, the ransom email includes a new crypto account number. The publisher has submitted the note to the FBI.

Mexico angle probed Meanwhile, a law enforcement source told the publication that the FBI contacted Mexican federal law enforcement. But has secured no new leads. The agency reportedly believes that Nancy Guthrie was taken across the border. Border Patrol cameras and other electronic devices have already been checked.

This comes days after TMZ released details from a ransom email, which read: “I know what I saw 5 days ago south of the border, and I was told to shut up so I know who he is, and that was definitely Nancy with them.”

The email's sender said he had a prior burglary conviction from 10 years ago.

Update on DNA match Meanwhile, DNA from gloves found a few miles from the Arizona home of Guthrie did not match any entries in a national database, authorities said Tuesday.

“There were no DNA hits in CODIS," the Pima County Sheriff’s Department said, referring to the national Combined DNA Index System.

"At this point, there have been no confirmed CODIS matches in this investigation,” the department said, suggesting that other DNA samples had been put through the system.

CODIS is a storehouse of DNA taken from crime suspects or people with convictions. Any hits could identify possible suspects in Guthrie's disappearance.

The sheriff's department said it's looking to feed DNA evidence into other “genetic genealogy" databases. It did not elaborate.

A porch camera recorded video of a man with a backpack who was wearing a ski mask, long pants, a jacket and gloves. The FBI said the suspect is about 5 feet, 9 inches (1.75 meters) tall with a medium build.

Gloves were found about 2 miles (3.2 kilometers) from Guthrie's home. The FBI has said that the gloves appeared to match those worn by the man in the video.

“There is additional DNA evidence that was found at the residence, and that is also being analyzed,” the sheriff's department said.

In addition, the department said it's working with experts to try to locate Guthrie by detecting her heart pacemaker.

(With inputs from the Associated Press)